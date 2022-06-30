WHAT’S UP WITH THAT? Fireworks this weekend

Here’s a schedule of fireworks displays planned during the Independence Day holiday weekend, some subject to weather conditions:

Belmar

On Friday, July 1, starting at 8 p.m., the Borough of Belmar, Raising Inc. and Jersey Mike’s Subs will be presenting a computerized light show as well as fireworks as part of a 150th anniversary celebration for the Borough of Belmar.

It will take place in the grass field in front of Taylor Pavilion, between Fifth and Sixth avenues. The show will feature Chris Pinnella (formerly of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra) singing the national anthem, followed by the light show, and then Independence Day fireworks will start around 9 p.m.

To ensure the safety of spectators, some local roads will be closed to traffic. In the event of poor weather, the show will be rescheduled, along with the Belmar fireworks for Friday, July 8.

Although admission is free, donations to “Rebuilding Warriors” are encouraged. The goal is to raise $15,000 to cover the cost of raising and training one service dog, delivering it to a veteran, and covering medical and care costs.

Manasquan

On Saturday, July 2, at Main Beach in Manasquan, there will be fireworks at dusk.

There will be other events on Saturday, as well. This includes a bicycle decorating contest at 5:15 p.m. on Little League Field, a parade beginning at the Manasquan Life-Saving station at 6:30 p.m., and a concert by Billy Lawlor on the Main Beach Stage.

Wall

On Sunday, July 3 at 9 p.m. the annual Fourth of July fireworks display will take place at the Municipal Complex located at Allaire and Bailey’s Corner Roads, in Wall Township.

The parking for the event will be in the parking area of the Wall Township Pop Warner Football fields, which are located off Bailey’s Corner Road, just north of the Municipal Complex. Parking will also be allowed on Williamsburg, Colonial and Concord drives. Handicapped parking will be available at the Wall Township Pop Warner Fields.

No parking will be permitted on Allaire and Bailey’s Corner Roads, and portions of these roads will be closed. It is suggested that residents and motorists make alternate plans during this time.

Bradley Beach

On Sunday, June 3, at dusk, Bradley Beach will have fireworks at the beachfront.

Lavallette

On Sunday, July 3, at Centennial Gardens and Gazebo on Bay Boulevard at Philadelphia Avenue, Lavallette will have a celebratory concert that begins at 8 p.m. followed by a fireworks display at 9 p.m.

The rain date is scheduled for July 10.

Point Pleasant Beach

Fireworks will take place at Jenkinson’s beach on June 30 and continue weekly, occurring every Thursday, until Sept. 1, starting at dark, around 9 p.m.

There will also be fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July on Monday, July 4, at 8 p.m. for free at the Jenkinson’s boardwalk. It is weather permitting and may be canceled with little or no notice.

Brick

On Thursday, June 30, at Windward Beach Park, fireworks will take place as part of the SummerFest Concert Series. The fireworks will occur after the concert by Super Trans Am (STA) playing hits of the ‘70s, which begins at 7 p.m.

It is free to attend Brick Township’s SummerFest. There will also be a food court that opens by 6 p.m., as well as a beer and wine garden for guests age 21 and over. Coolers are permitted at Windward Beach, but no outside alcohol is permitted. Bags and coolers are subject to searches.

A free shuttle bus service is available for anyone who wishes to attend. The shuttle bus locations are Drum Point Elementary School, Brick Township High School, Veterans Memorial Middle School, and the Fellowship Chapel parking area on Duchess Lane.

Shuttle bus trips to Windward begin at 5 p.m. and return trips begin at 8 p.m. Any person under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Fireworks will also take place July 7, 14 and 21 after the other concerts.

