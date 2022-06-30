ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada County, CA

CAL FIRE teams continue to battle Rices Fire, 7 firefighters injured

By Natalia Gurevich
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The Rices Fire has grown to 904 acres, according to the most recent update from CAL FIRE Thursday morning.

The fire is only 12% contained since the blaze broke out Tuesday afternoon, according to the report, just updated around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

The fire broke out in Nevada County, at the Rices Crossing near North San Juan.

So far, seven firefighters have been injured in the effort to contain the wildfire. One structure has been destroyed, while an additional 250 are currently threatened.

While the flames have been exacerbated by dry brush and the climate of the drought-ridden area, cooler temperatures and increased humidity Wednesday night have held the growth of the fire at bay.

As the lower temperatures and reduced winds continue into Thursday, CAL FIRE teams will continue their effort to mop up the affected areas and establish lines around the perimeter.

Several parts of the area are still under evacuation orders, including Bridgeport and Rices Crossing, the French Corral community, the Sweetland and Birchville communities, and the Buttermilk Bend area, according to CAL FIRE.

Animals such as livestock that needed to be evacuated are being cared for and housed at the Nevada County fairgrounds, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but has been confirmed to be related to an uninhabited structure fire that spread to vegetation, according to CAL FIRE’s most recent update.

