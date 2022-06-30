ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Report: Thomas Bryant 'likely' to depart Wizards via free agency

By Chris Lingebach
106.7 The Fan
106.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEnRS_0gR6VvYh00

With NBA free agency slated to begin Thursday at 6 p.m. ET, Wizards center Thomas Bryant is likely to depart for another team, according to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington.

Per Hughes, the 24-year-old Bryant is "likely" to sign elsewhere and is expected to have multiple suitors lined up for his services.

Selected as a second-rounder (42nd overall) by the Utah Jazz in 2017, Bryant began his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, before being claimed off of waivers by the Wizards in July 2018. Bryant missed a year after suffering a partially torn ACL in Jan. 2021, making his eventual return to the Wizards lineup this January.

The 6-foot-10, 248-pound center has averaged 11 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks per game in parts of four seasons in Washington, while shooting 59.4 percent from the field. He is coming to the end of a three-year, $25 million contract with the Wizards.

The Wizards have already gotten an early jump on reshaping their roster for next season, trading Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in exchange for guards Monte Morris and Will Barton.

And while the move was largely viewed as procedural and expected, there is some uncertainty about Bradley Beal's future after he officially declined his $36.4 million player option on Wednesday, which will make him a free agent but also eligible to sign a new five-year max deal to return to the Wizards (or to sign elsewhere on a lesser four-year deal).

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

NBA trade reaction: Breaking down the 4-player Nuggets-Wizards swap

It's always refreshing to see a good ol' fashioned players-for-players exchange. The Washington Wizards and Denver Nuggets didn't play games in their 2-for-2 trade on Wednesday. According to the reports, Washington sent Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to Denver, and the Nuggets dealt Monte Morris and Will Barton to the Wizards.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Tatum reacts to Beal signing max contract with Wizards

No one was happier to see Bradley Beal get paid than his longtime pal, Jayson Tatum. The Boston Celtics star, who grew up with Beal in St. Louis, tweeted a congratulatory message after the All-Star guard star signed a five-year, $251 million max deal to stay with the Washington Wizards.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request

On the day that NBA free agency began, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant stole the show. It’s been reported that Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. This comes just days after his teammate, Kyrie Irving, opted in apparently looking to run it back. The crazy news sent shock waves throughout the NBA, […] The post Grizzlies’ Ja Morant’s 2-word reaction to Kevin Durant’s trade request appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
CBS Sports

2022 NBA free agency tracker: Bradley Beal, Wizards agree to super-max deal; Jalen Brunson to sign with Knicks

NBA free agency is here. As of 6 p.m. ET on Thursday evening, teams and players can officially begin negotiating new contracts. However, NBA fans didn't have to wait that long for some major news. Just hours before free agency opened, Kevin Durant requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets. The K.D. request is sending shockwaves around the league, and having one of the best players in basketball on the trading block will dictate how many teams operate this offseason.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Nba#Nbc Sports Washington#The Utah Jazz#The Los Angeles Lakers#Acl#The Denver Nuggets#Monte Morris
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Frontrunner emerges to trade for John Collins

There have been numerous trade rumors surrounding John Collins this offseason, and apparently one team is in the lead to acquire him. Sacramento sports radio personality Carmichael Dave reported about the status of Collins considering the Kings are one of the teams pursuing the Hawks big man. Dave said that the Washington Wizards are “at the front of the line” in pursuit of Collins.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ish Smith
Person
Bradley Beal
ClutchPoints

Otto Porter Jr. leaves Warriors for Raptors on two-year deal

Free agent forward Otto Porter Jr., a key member of the Golden State Warriors championship core, won’t be returning to the team next season. Porter has signed a two-year contract with the Toronto Raptors in NBA free agency, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. Free agent Otto Porter Jr. — vital member of Golden State […] The post Otto Porter Jr. leaves Warriors for Raptors on two-year deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs

The Minnesota Timberwolves made a splash trade on Friday as they acquired Rudy Gobert in a monster deal. It’s a franchise-altering move, as the frontcourt is shaping up to be the best in the league. Fan-favorite Patrick Beverley was involved in the trade as well and is now heading to play for the Utah Jazz. […] The post Patrick Beverley reacts to being in Rudy Gobert trade after helping Timberwolves get back to playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Kevin Durant Rumored To Have 2 Preferred Trade Destinations

In a sudden and surprising turn of events, Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. And it looks like he already knows where he wants to go. According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, two teams have been mentioned most frequently as KD's preferred landing spots. Those two teams are the Phoenix Suns and the Miami Heat.
BROOKLYN, NY
FOX Sports

NBA Free Agency: Zion gets extension, Gobert traded to T-Wolves

NBA free agency roared out to a hot start, and we've got you covered with all the major news. Stay here to keep updated on all the latest offseason transactions. The 21-year-old New Orleans Pelicans star has agreed to a five-year rookie max extension worth up to $231 million. Williamson did not play last season due to a foot injury, but he averaged 27 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists over 61 games during the 2020-21 campaign.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb

Not a day goes by when the basketball world doesn’t think about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. It’s now been over two years since his tragic passing and even his ex-teammates still have him on their minds each and every day. Just ask Lamar Odom. The ex-big man revealed to TMZ Sports that he […] The post Ex-Lakers big man Lamar Odom drops shocking Kobe Bryant truth bomb appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
106.7 The Fan

106.7 The Fan

Washington, DC
773
Followers
1K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from DC, including the Nationals, Capitals, Wizards and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/thefandc

Comments / 0

Community Policy