Ohio Planned Parenthood still providing abortions up to 6 weeks

Ohio Planned Parenthood sent out a press release that said they are still offering abortions after their website was experiencing technical difficulties and patients received the wrong information.

Planned Parenthood said they will still offer abortions up to six weeks.

They hope to have the website fixed within the next 24 hours.

Planned Parenthood wanted the public to know regardless of the law their doors will always be open and that abortions are still legal in the state of Ohio.

All Planned Parenthoods are providing the procedure up to 6 weeks where no fetal cardiac tone is found, within the current law., the release said.

“Less than an hour after the Supreme Court issued their opinion, Attorney General Yost filed an injunction to limit abortion to when most pregnant people don’t even know they are pregnant. What we do with our bodies should not be up to any politicians, especially ones who were elected through gerrymandered maps and voter-suppressed elections, said Iris Harvey, CEO and President of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio:

Harvey added, “but that will never stop us from helping our patients get the compassionate care they need and deserve. Our doors remain open and will so no matter what anti-abortion politicians throw in our way.”

If you are needing an abortion in Ohio, you can contact the Customer Contact Center at 1-800-230-7526 for personalized discussion and appointment management

EDITORS NOTE: WTRF sent out a story earlier that said Planned Parenthood in Ohio was no longer offering abortions, this story is made to reflect those changes.

