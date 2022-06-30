ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

St. Pete digitally transforms infrastructure processes

By Mark Parker
stpetecatalyst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn innovative, cloud-based enterprise software provider recently announced a partnership with St. Petersburg to help manage the city’s largest capital improvement budget in history. Founded 15 years ago, Austin-based Aurigo Software bills itself as America’s leading capital planning and construction management service. According to its website, the company...

stpetecatalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete named “best-run” city in Florida

July 2, 2022 - WalletHub recently named St. Petersburg the best-managed city in the state and its economy the second-best in the nation. The personal finance website compared the operating efficiency of the largest 150 cities to determine the effectiveness of local leadership. That included creating a “Quality of Services” based on 38 metrics across six categories, which WalletHub then measured against a city’s per-capita budget. St. Pete ranked first in Florida and 41st in the U.S. The city’s economic efficiency ranking fared even better, placing second in the nation. Austin, Texas, ranked first. View the full list here.
FLORIDA STATE
Fast Company

The U.S. government kicks off its $1 billion plan to remedy racist infrastructure

The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it is launching a $1 billion project to redress damage done to historically disadvantaged communities—primarily Black and brown neighborhoods—which have been the target of past racist infrastructure projects. The Reconnecting Communities grant program is part of the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to access $1B federal transportation program

July 1, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Transportation issued a Notice of Funding Opportunity on Thursday for the first-of-its-kind Reconnecting Communities pilot program established under President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This $1 billion program will help reconnect communities that were previously cut off from economic opportunities due to insufficient or ineffective transportation infrastructure, allowing St. Pete to pursue a share of the funding, the City of St. Petersburg stated in a news release. “As one of my top priorities, our Administration is working to incorporate equity into all policies to ensure growth benefits the entire community. This new available funding can serve as a catalyst for building a connected city and dismantling historic transportation barriers to success while connecting businesses to customers and employees and providing safe transportation options," St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch said in the release. He plans to meet with city staff to explore how to best tap into this historic funding, which comes at a crucial and pivotal moment on the heels of the request for proposals process restarting for the Historic Gas Plant District/Tropicana Field site.
TRAFFIC
stpetecatalyst.com

Sixteen fintech startups pitch at USF

From helping college students climb out of debt to empowering women in e-commerce, startups are part of the fintech accelerator that’s helping advance the reputation of St. Petersburg as a fintech hub. On Wednesday evening, 16 startup founders pitched their products to a roomful of investors, venture capitalists and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
stpetecatalyst.com

Coquina Key Plaza project may bring housing, new grocer

The dilapidated Coquina Key Plaza, a St. Petersburg strip mall located near the corner of 6th Street S. and 45th Avenue, will be redeveloped into housing and potentially could introduce a new grocer to the neighborhood food desert. Stoneweg US, a St. Petersburg real estate investment company that purchased the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Brands Automate Food Production, Delivery

As restaurants continue to seek out solutions for their labor challenges, many major brands are testing robotic solutions to automate the cooking process. Fast-casual Chinese restaurant chain Panda Express, which has more than 2,300 locations around the world, is the latest to join in. The company is implementing its so-called...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Capital Budget#Aurigo Software#Masterworks Cloud
freightwaves.com

FreightWaves Classics: Drayage is first-mile logistics (Part 2)

As noted in Part 1 of “Drayage is first-mile logistics,” while the drayage function has been around for hundreds of years, its importance has grown significantly in the past 70 years, following the introduction of the shipping container by Malcom McLean and his Sea-Land Corporation. Specialized drayage. Cargo...
INDUSTRY
TechRadar

The new McAfee CEO on his mission to 'redefine the security landscape'

Security giant McAfee appointed Greg Johnson as its new President and Chief Executive Officer earlier this month. We got the chance to sit down with him to ask a few questions about his new role, and what he hopes to bring to one of the most well-known brands in the antivirus and cybersecurity space.
BUSINESS
stpetecatalyst.com

Chancellor Hardigree: USFSP welcomes a new leader

Friday, July 1, marked the start of a new era for the University of South Florida St. Petersburg, as Christian Hardigree officially began serving as its new leader. Just three hours into her first day as regional chancellor, Hardigree candidly shared her thoughts with the Catalyst on replacing Dr. Martin Tadlock, the search process and her hopes for USFSP’s future.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

GoCardless to acquire open banking platform Nordigen, combining broad open banking connectivity with bank payment expertise

GoCardless to offer free access to open banking data. LONDON and RIGA, Latvia , July 1, 2022 /CNW/ -- GoCardless, the global leader in direct bank payments, has announced its plans to acquire Nordigen, the freemium open banking data provider, as it builds on its vision to become the world's bank payment network. GoCardless will incorporate Nordigen's next-generation open banking connectivity -- offering the widest coverage in Europe, connecting to more than 2,300 banks in 31 countries -- into its account-to-account network.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

TaskHuman lands $20M to expand its virtual coaching platform

Swaminathan and Daniel Mazzella co-founded TaskHuman in 2017, with the goal of connecting users with specialists on topics related to their personal and professional lives. Swaminathan was previously a program and logistics manager at Dell and VP of software solutions at SanDisk, while Mazzella was a system admin at Stamps.com. The two met at Wizr, a startup developing AI systems to analyze security camera footage.
TECHNOLOGY
Mashed

Is The Golden Age Of Food Delivery Apps Over?

Convenience is everything in the modern world. If something can't be done quickly, it is very often cast aside as a cumbersome obstruction. Who wants to make a phone call or pay cash, when you can click a button? Speed and convenience drive the rise in modern technology like self-checkouts, and food delivery apps. Pymnts reports that the "convenience factor" drives up to 65% of delivery-app usage (via Pymnts).
CELL PHONES
foodlogistics.com

Transportation and Logistics Ecosystem Empowers Freight Community

Truckstop.com launched the Truckstop.com Partner Marketplace, a comprehensive transportation and logistics marketplace of products, solutions and integrations designed to help partners, carriers, brokers and shippers keep businesses moving forward. “Truckstop.com has a rich history of building strong relationships which span technology and industry partners. For more than 27 years we...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Designing Smarter in 3D with Clothing Tech’s Garment Digital Twin

Click here to read the full article. “Most industries design everything in 3D, starting with a 3D CAD illustration then creating all product components in 3D to see how they can work,” said Bill Wilcox, president and founder of Clothing Tech LLC. “The garment industry is the only major industry I’ve seen where that isn’t the case.” He should know. A serial entrepreneur, Wilcox spent four decades helping the automotive, aerospace and electronics industries become more efficient. When he set his sights on the fashion world, he realized that design and production inefficiencies weren’t just wasting precious time in an industry...
APPAREL
stpetecatalyst.com

Local governments announce holiday closures

July 2, 2022 - In observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4, St. Petersburg City Hall and all government facilities will close in observance of the holiday. Residential trash and recycling collection scheduled for Monday will move to Tuesday, and Tuesday’s services will move to Wednesday. All Pinellas County government offices will close July 4, though county parks and outdoor areas of county preserves remain open during the holiday. The Solid Waste Disposal Complex will also remain open from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy