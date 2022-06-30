ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Fireworks Show In Georgia

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What is the first thing that you think of when considering the Fourth of July? One of the oldest Fourth of July traditions is to set off fireworks in celebration of the holiday. Each state holds various firework shows and displays that span throughout the weekend. Though there are many opportunities to catch a firework show with your family and friends, there is only one place in the state that does it better than the rest.

According to a list compiled by PureWow , the best firework show in all of Georgia can be found in Dahlonega. Dahlonega is located just an hour outside of Atlanta, and there is a parade before the show. PureWow boasted that the event is pet-friendly! Given that your pet is not sensitive to loud noises, they are welcomed at this firework show.

Here is what PureWow had to say about the best firework show in the state :

"Pack up your lawn chairs, blankets and coolers and journey about an hour outside of Atlanta to Dahlonega. It’s pet-friendly (just make sure your pup can handle the noise). And if you get to town early enough (11 a.m.), be sure to check out the parade."

For more imformation regarding the best firework shows and displays in each state, visit HERE .

