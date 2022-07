Enchanted Rock State Park Boondocking can be a bit difficult and while we have a few options for you that you might use both coming and going to the park for this site you may want to take advantage of the primite sites. They are inexpensive for the day at only $14 but make your reservations early. When coming from the West the city park in Junction, Texas is a fantastic place. Be sure and say hello to the manager Clark that John and Laurel with the popup tent said hello. He is a great guy and even delivered Chili to us at our site free. We have learned to our sources that the city has closed this to RV parking and it is a tent only site now.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO