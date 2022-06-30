ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Dates to know as Scottsdale's primary election approaches

 2 days ago

Scottsdale’s Tuesday, Aug. 2, primary election is the first step toward selecting three City Council members who will take office in January 2023.

A general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8, to elect any office that remains unfilled after the primary.

Learn about the candidates and find more Scottsdale election information at Scottsdale.Vote .

Unlike Scottsdale’s November 2021 Special Election, this is not an election by mail only — in-person voting and vote by mail options are available.

Important dates:

Tuesday, July 5 — Last day to register to vote: If you do not know if you are qualified to vote in this election, visit BeBallotReady.Vote or call the Maricopa County Elections Department at 602-506-1511.

Wednesday, July 6 — Ballots are mailed to those on the Active Early Voting List: To track the status of your ballot, visit BeBallotReady.Vote or text “JOIN” to 628-683. If you do not want an early ballot, you can cast a ballot at any Vote Center (see below).

Wednesday, July 6 — In-person voting begins: You can request a replacement ballot, vote in person, or drop off your voted early ballot at the following Scottsdale locations:

  • Florence Ely Nelson Desert Park, 8950 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
  • Indian Bend Wash Visitor Center, 4201 N. Hayden Road

Maricopa County will have “vote anywhere” Vote Centers, which allow voters to choose from various locations, instead of being assigned to one location only. Locations open Wednesday, July 6, with more opening throughout early voting. All voting locations will be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Election Day, Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The list of locations is provided here , but each site has unique hours during early voting and are subject to change. Check hours of operation before going.
Voters who are not affiliated with any political party and who are on the Active Early Voting List will not automatically receive a party ballot for the Aug. 2 primary election. They will have the option of requesting a political party ballot of their choice or a Scottsdale-only ballot.

These voters must notify Maricopa County Elections by phone at 602-506-1511, email EVreq@risc.maricopa.gov or online by July 22 of their selection to receive a mail-in ballot for the Aug. 2 primary election. If emailing the request, provide your full name, residence address and date of birth for verification.

