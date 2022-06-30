ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Beach, MD

North Beach Theater Issues Challenge

By Susan Nolan
Bay Weekly
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt wasn’t a production of the Wizard of Oz, but teen actors on stage in North Beach belted out Over the Rainbow Sunday night anyway. It was the last performance of the Twin Beach Player’s teen show The Alibis. But the song isn’t a part of the...

bayweekly.com

Comments / 1

 

WMDT.com

Jay Copeland visits Wicomico Co. summer camp

SALISBURY, Md. – Campers at Wicomico County’s Title I summer camp got quite the surprise on Wednesday. American Idol star and Salisbury native Jay Copeland paid the students a visit and even sang a song for them. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Bay Net

Prayer Walk To Be Held At Solomons Boardwalk On The 4th Of July

SOLOMONS, Md. – Mental health is a big issue in today’s world, especially in Solomons, Maryland, where suicide rates involving the Thomas Johnson bridge have spiked over the past year. The Southern Calvert Baptist Church is holding a prayer walk on the Solomons Island boardwalk to promote mental...
SOLOMONS, MD
State
Ohio State
City
Dunkirk, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
City
North Beach, MD
Bay Weekly

Celebrating a Forgotten Author

James M. Cain was born on July 1, 1892 in Annapolis and has been one of the city’s most controversial figures ever since. A novelist, journalist, and screenwriter, he’s best known for his masterpieces of noir fiction, including The Postman Always Rings Twice (1934), Double Indemnity (1936), and Mildred Pierce (1941). His fiction gained the reputation for being nitty-gritty and wound up in its very own genre called “hard-boiled” fiction, a special crime category that lumped detectives, corrupt politicians, sex, and violence all together. One of his biographers, David Madden, calls him “the 20-minute egg of the hard-boiled school.” That is to say, very, very hard. 
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Weekly

Flags, Family and Freedom

How will you spend your long holiday weekend? Will you be having friends and family over for a cookout and then heading to an area fireworks display? I hope so, as they are back and better than ever this year. I know I missed the lights and booms over the last couple of years—although my dog hates me admitting that.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

22nd Annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival Features Three Days of Events

LEONARDTOWN, MD – A free concert featuring a nationally-renowned jazz group, an exclusive opening party where attendees dress in their best all-white attire, and a free opening reception to kick off the 22nd annual Potomac Jazz & Seafood Festival in a big way this July 8 in downtown Leonardtown. As one of the mid-Atlantic’s signature jazz events, this three-day […]
LEONARDTOWN, MD
wypr.org

William Donald Schaefer ... the musical?!

Love him or hate him -- and people did both -- William Donald Schaefer, the unforgettable Mayor of Baltimore City, got stuff done. One of his persistent commands-- “Do It Now!”-- is the title of a new musical about his tenure as mayor. Yeah, you read that right.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Theaters#Performing#The Wizard Of Oz#The Twin Beach Player
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Fireworks 2022

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – The following list of firework locations across Southern Maryland was compiled for you by TheBayNet.com:. July 3: Chesapeake Beach, MD (Rain Date July 9th) | https://www.chesapeakebeachmd.gov/town-events/pages/independence-day-celebration. July 4: Solomons, MD (Rain Date July 5) | https://solomonsmaryland.com/events/signature-events/solomons-business-association-4th-of-july-2015/. St. Mary’s County. July 3: Seabreeze Seabreeze Restaurant &...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Michelin-starred DC restaurant opening Chevy Chase outpost

The duo behind D.C.’s Michelin-starred Latin American restaurant Imperfecto, and sister restaurant Seven Reasons, will open a new Latin American-themed restaurant in Chevy Chase, Maryland, this fall called Joy. The Chevy Chase Land Company has signed Seven Restaurant Group to 5471 Wisconsin Avenue for a 150-seat, 4,800-square-foot restaurant in...
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: How to Pick Crabs

As families gather for Fourth of July weekend, a staple on many Maryland tables will of course be steamed crabs. Increased demand over the holiday weekend – combined with decreased supply from the crab population decline that has led Maryland to limit crabbing this summer – means consumers can expect higher prices for their favorite crustacean.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

MoCo Pizzeria Is The Only Pizza From Maryland to Make 50 Top Pizza’s 2022 Best Pizza in the USA List

On June 29, USA Today published a ‘Top 50 Pizzerias in the US’ list, “as ranked by Italian pizza experts.” The list was created by 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples. New York City reigns supreme with 9 pizzerias on the list, but Montgomery County contributed with the 25th ranked pizzeria in the country– Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana, located in Darnestown/Gaithersburg.
MARYLAND STATE
WDVM 25

Firework shows return, others canceled in Prince George’s County

BLADENSBURG, Md. (DC NEWS NOW) — This holiday weekend is going dark in some cities as fireworks displays are being canceled, including one of the biggest ones in Prince George’s County held in College Park, Maryland. The city in partnership with the University of Maryland College Park canceled their annual Independence Day Fireworks show due […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
whatsupmag.com

Enjoy Summer Days at Patuxent River State Park

Annapolis, MD - Located in Howard and Montgomery counties, along the upper 12 miles of the Patuxent River, the park is comprised of 6,700 acres of natural areas and farmlands. A portion of the park is a state wildlands area. Recreational use is primarily hunting, fishing, hiking and horseback riding. The park includes a catch and release trout stream, designated hunting areas and unmarked hiking and equestrian trails. Note: The Maryland Park Service does not rent horses, and only provides the trails as a means of recreation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert Marine Museum Announces Events For July 2022

SOLOMONS, Md. – Summer is here, and you’ll find fun for the whole family at the Calvert Marine Museum. Art, educational programs, sharks, concerts and more! For a complete listing of programs and activities, visit us at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com. Wednesday through Friday, the month of July – Wm. B....
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

From a Classic Reuben to Shrimp Salad, These Delis Are Serving the Best Sandwiches in NoVA

Put down the lunchbox and turn to the experts for a sandwich that won’t disappoint. Lunch can feel like the most dull and tedious meal of the day, especially when you’re eating leftovers or the same homemade peanut butter and jelly day after day. If breakfast is the most important meal, and dinner is a communal family affair, what does that make lunch? Usually, the meal we rush through, skip, or scarf down a bland and forgettable dish. However, with these local sandwich shops, you can make your lunch break feel more like a pick up instead of a let down.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

PHOTOS: Severe weather strikes in Montgomery County, Md.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Severe weather swept through parts of Montgomery County, Md. on Saturday, leaving some areas with damage and a myriad of cleanup, including downed trees and powerlines, according to first responders. Some severe weather reports were along Falls Road, between I-270 and Democracy Boulevard in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

