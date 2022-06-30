North Beach Theater Issues Challenge

James M. Cain was born on July 1, 1892 in Annapolis and has been one of the city’s most controversial figures ever since. A novelist, journalist, and screenwriter, he’s best known for his masterpieces of noir fiction, including The Postman Always Rings Twice (1934), Double Indemnity (1936), and Mildred Pierce (1941). His fiction gained the reputation for being nitty-gritty and wound up in its very own genre called “hard-boiled” fiction, a special crime category that lumped detectives, corrupt politicians, sex, and violence all together. One of his biographers, David Madden, calls him “the 20-minute egg of the hard-boiled school.” That is to say, very, very hard.

