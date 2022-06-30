ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

7th annual Flint Water Fest returns

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 7th Annual Flint Water Fest Kicks off this weekend, joining...

nbc25news.com

7th annual Flint Water Festival to take place over 4th of July weekend

FLINT, Mich. - Flint City Hall was selected as a participating site for the 7th annual Flint Water Festival carnival. The festival will take place Friday, July 1-Monday, July 4. “City Hall is the people’s space” said Mayor Sheldon Neeley. “Much like the installation of the McCree statue and the...
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Riverfront Saginaw Is A Happening Place!

Anticipation is building for the huge Independence Day display over Riverfront Saginaw. It all starts Monday morning with the raising of a giant flag over the Court Street Bridge. Volunteers are needed to report at 9:30 to help raise the flag at 10. Then volunteers are needed again at 4 as Old Glory is lowered.
The Flint Journal

MDHHS mobile food pantries in Flint scheduled through July

FLINT, MI -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human services has scheduled out mobile food pantries in Flint for the month of July. The state has provided food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan. Pantries include potatoes, sweet corn, cucumbers, zucchini and other kitchen necessities.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

State budget includes $10 million for a over dozen Flint-area programs

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The state budget deal announced early Friday includes $10 million for a variety of community programs in the Flint area. Democrat State Sen. Jim Ananich of Flint helped secure funding for more than a dozen organizations and initiatives in the budget, which now heads to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her signature.
FLINT, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Society
Flint, MI
Government
abc12.com

Residents frustrated by "jumping through hoops" for water claims

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - As the clock ticks towards that midnight deadline, residents are still trying to finish their claim packets. Multiple legal services scrambled to help as many people as they could on Thursday. "You got to make sure you got everything. Have documents on yourself, your kids, hospital...
FLINT, MI
mycitymag.com

Part 7: Scandal and Recall

From 1912 to 1928, Flint became known as one of the centers of manufacturing and commerce in the nation. “Business” was the name of the game and new ventures popped up daily – some that still operate today. Immigrants and wandering workers flooded the city bringing with them new ideas, work ethics and politics. The mayors of the time period had much to oversee and overcome including legal, social and political challenges. The start of Prohibition in 1920 offered its own temptations that at least one mayor couldn’t resist. It was a time of great noise and great challenge. Were the mayors up to the task?
FLINT, MI
East Village Magazine

Legendary Golden Leaf club receives new mural as part of Flint City Mural Festival

Finishing a vividly bright mural at Flint’s famed Golden Leaf Club, Florida visual artist Zulu Painter declared, “Hopefully I can pay homage to all the legendary acts here and the energy itself that’s here that’s gone on for over 100 years. It’s an honor to be one of the artists to get to paint on this building.”
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint water settlement distribution breakdown

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The clock is ticking for people wanting to file a claim in the Flint Water settlement case. The settlement is worth $626 million. $180 million of it could go to the many attorneys who have worked on the case. That would leave just over $445 million...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

City of Saginaw holding flag raising and fireworks on 4th of July

SAGINAW, Mich. - The City of Saginaw is ready for another fabulous 4th of July celebration!. Saginaw Area Fireworks will be raising its 80’ x 50’ flag again this year on Monday, July 4 at the Andersen / Court Street Bridge at 10:00 a.m. Volunteers who would like...
SAGINAW, MI
mycitymag.com

President & CEO Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint & Genesee County

In February, after a comprehensive search and screening over 30 candidates from around the country, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Flint and Genesee County Board of Directors selected Lisa Humphrey to fill the position of retiring longtime President and CEO, Reta Stanley. Humphrey’s former role with BBBS was as...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit alternative July 4 event asks, ‘What to the Negro is the Fourth of July?’

If you aren’t in a celebratory mood this Fourth of July, we don’t blame you, especially if you’re a Black American. Instead of a barbecue with fireworks, a group of Detroiters is hosting an alternative event that centers around the African Diaspora and the revolutionary spirit of Frederick Douglass, called "What to the Negro is the Fourth of July?"
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Independence Day safety tips from firefighter and fireworks veterans

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The 4th of July weekend means backyard fireworks shows for many, but they also carry their own risks. "You can get eye injuries. You can lose pieces of your hand. They can be life threatening injuries," Flint Fire Prevention Sergeant Ammad Bell told ABC12. While they...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Rising costs leads to fewer fireworks around Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - This Fourth of July weekend, fireworks shows are going to a look a little bit different -- if they happen at all. A shortage of fireworks caused some communities to either scale back or cancel shows all together. This issue also is affecting one of Mid-Michigan's largest shows.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Flint gets $170 million from the state to fund pension system

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In a late night bi-partisan move, the Michigan Legislature approved the biggest budget in Michigan's history. One of the highlights of the $76 billion record spending plan is the $2+ billion dollar infusion of cash into various under-funded pension plans. The city of Flint Municipal Employee...
FLINT, MI

