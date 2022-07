COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 48-year-old Curtis Porch appeared in federal court today for sentencing after COVID relief money scam. Today in federal court Porch was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison. In addition to his prison time, Porch was ordered to pay restitution amounts of over $133,00 to the Small Business Administration and over $152,000 to be paid to the Muscogee County Clerk of Superior Court. Once released his sentence will be followed by five years if supervised release.

