Instagram Now Lets You Delete Your Account From the iOS App. Here's How

By Zachary McAuliffe
CNET
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInstagram now lets iPhone and iPad users delete their account directly from within the app on their Apple devices. If you wanted to delete your Instagram account before, you had to do it from a desktop or mobile web browser. "We want to give people more ways to control...

CNET

Want to Take a Screenshot in Windows 10 or 11? Here's How

Whether you're downloading Windows 11 (find out how to download Windows 11 for free) or sticking with Windows 10 for a while longer, it's easy to take a screenshot to capture part of or the entirety of your display. Maybe you want to save an online receipt, or maybe you want to capture a particularly noteworthy gaming feat to show your friends. Windows 10 and 11 offer the same built-in tools (Snip & Sketch and Snipping Tool), and several keyboard shortcuts will let you take a screenshot in an instant.
SOFTWARE
CNET

No, That Android App Doesn't Need Access to Your Camera. How to Stop It

Mobile apps are notorious for asking for permissions they have no business asking for. Some Android apps may ask for permissions that are excessive and wildly unrelated to their intended utility -- like if a flashlight app requests access to your camera, microphone or location. Apps that ask for excessive permissions usually do so to collect as much of your data as possible and sell it off to third parties like advertisers and data brokers.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Your iPhone 13 Might Not Need a Case All Day Long

I've had bad luck with Apple's iPhone screens: Ever since I experienced the anguish of back-to-back iPhone screen-shattering accidents, I've been firmly pro-case. "It's just safer and more pragmatic," I told myself after my iPhone 7, and later my iPhone 8, had their screens irreparably cracked following accidental drops. "Why risk spending another thousand bucks on an iPhone?"
CELL PHONES
#Ipad App#App Store#Deletion#Smart Phone#Ios#Meta#Cnet
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases everyone will be watching this weekend

One of the biggest Netflix releases of all time is back — sort of. The Spanish-language thriller Money Heist, released back in 2017, was a twisty, action-packed drama about a stylishly-clad band of thieves — working under the auspices of a brilliant character known as The Professor — who (initially) break into the Royal Mint of Spain. There was a Robin Hood, us-against-the-system vibe to the show, a populist streak that helped turn it into a staggeringly huge Netflix original series.
TV SHOWS
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
NBC News

Amazon early Prime Day deals are available now

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event is inching...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

Change your Snapchat username

If you have been using Snapchat for some time but have grown tired of your displayed user name and for some reason you would like to change your Snapchat username, the one that is displayed to all your followers. This quick guide will show you how to do it from...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

How to delete your period tracking app data

Warnings to delete cycle tracking apps flooded social media in the wake of the United States Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and end federal abortion protections. The data those apps contain, people feared, could be weaponized in court. As abortion starts to be criminalized in parts...
CELL PHONES
reviewed.com

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is almost here—shop the best early Amazon deals before July 12

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If you have your eyes set on a top-tier TV or some killer new kitchen tools, Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the perfect time to scoop must-have products on a huge budget. The two-day sale is one of the best shopping events of the year and it's set to kick off on Tuesday, July 12. Want to get a head start on the sales? We've got all the details on how to sign up for Prime and get early access to tons of Amazon deals right now.
SHOPPING
NBC News

What is NGL? The anonymous messaging app that's taking over Instagram

NGL, an app that lets users solicit and send anonymous messages, is gaining enormous popularity on Instagram, especially among young people. NGL, which is a social media shorthand for “not gonna lie,” is a newer iteration of the anonymous “ask me anything” format. It's among the latest iterations of the "anonymous question" tools that teens have used on social media for more than a decade. In that decade, NGL-like apps have had issues with bullying because of the anonymity of the platforms.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apple's iPhone 14 Release Date May Be Sooner Than You Think

The iPhone 14 is expected to be the next phone in Apple's 2022 flagship line. There are numerous rumors buzzing around regarding the next iPhone's design, price and new features (maybe it'll finally be notchless with Touch ID), but at this stage in its development cycle, most leaks and rumors should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Plenty of iPhone 13 rumors turned out to be false, after all.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

How to get the most battery life out of your Samsung Galaxy A phone

The Samsung Galaxy A series is blessed with decent battery life. However, buying a phone with massive battery life isn't enough to ensure your device will last longer without needing a charge. How fast the battery depletes depends on various factors around how you use your phone. If you're concerned...
CELL PHONES
AOL Corp

The 7 Best Movies New to Netflix in July 2022

If Netflix’s goal is to have something for everyone in its film library, then its two biggest original films this month are doing a pretty good job of that. It doesn’t get more different than an adaptation of a beloved Jane Austen novel and a $200 million action thriller about Captain America trying to kill Ryan Gosling, but that’s exactly what Netflix is serving up this month.
TV & VIDEOS
Engadget

The best smartphones you can buy right now

Choosing your next smartphone can be challenging. With so many brands offering similar features at similar prices, it can be hard to understand what device actually has the things you want. If you’ve already determined you only want an iPhone, your decision-making process is slightly easier. (And even then, Apple’s lineup offers more options than ever.) Those also considering Android will have even more options to choose from, and likely more questions. Do you want a camera that can zoom into subjects that are extremely far away, or do you want intuitive AI that can screen your incoming calls for you? Here at Engadget, we test smartphones all year round and can help you make sense of what’s available and what to look out for. And, of course, we’ve included our favorite phones to help you whittle down your shortlist.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Websites are constantly tracking you — but Firefox has a fix

Mozilla Firefox has just expanded its range of features made to protect user privacy, this time attempting to tackle the issue of websites tracking you around the web. Whether we like it or not, the sad reality is that many web giants add trackers to URLs, which then allow them to monitor your online activity.
TECHNOLOGY

