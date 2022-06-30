ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Fire Department Getting New Commissioner Friday

By Asher Klein
nbcboston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston is getting a new fire commissioner Friday. Paul Burke, a 32-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department, begins as its commissioner Friday, Mayor Michelle Wu announced, calling...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

 

nbcboston.com

Boston Closes Roads to Accommodate Fourth of July Festivities

With the holiday weekend in full swing, many are traveling to Boston to celebrate with family and friends. And for those driving, there are a number of traffic changes and traffic closures to consider while planning their trip. Beginning at 7 a.m. The esplanade walkway next to the Charles River...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Person Stabbed Near Boston Common

A person was hurt in a stabbing Saturday afternoon near Boston Common. Police say they were called to Tremont Street just after 3 p.m. to find the victim wounded. While the Boston Police Department initially said the victim suffered life-threatening injuries, that assessment was later downgraded to non-life-threatening. Authorities did...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Three Arrested Following Police Chase From NH to Mass.

Three people are under arrest following a police chase through two states in an alleged stolen car late Friday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the car chase began in New Hampshire shortly before 4p.m., and crossed into Massachusetts. The chase ended on Route 495 in Hopkinton, Mass. when troopers deployed stop sticks on the road.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

City Leaders Condemn White Supremacists After Dozens March Through Boston

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and others spoke out Saturday after dozens of apparent white supremacists marched through the city's streets. The Boston Police Department said it learned around 12:30 p.m. that about 100 protesters had gathered on Congress Street near City Hall Plaza. Photos and videos posted to social media...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Wrentham Crash Leaves 6 Injured

A crash in Wrentham, Massachusetts, left six people injured Saturday night. Police responded to the crash in front of the Arbor Inn Motel on Route 1 southbound. The road was expected to be closed for about two hours. The crash involved a Jeep and another vehicle, police said. Six people,...
WRENTHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Bear That Was Stranded on I-495 Median in Mass. Later Died

A bear that stopped traffic on Interstate 495 in southern Massachusetts last week later died despite efforts to save it. The bear had appeared to be injured and was stranded in a highway median in Raynham on June 23. The highway was briefly shut as authorities worked to get the animal tranquilized and moved to safety.
RAYNHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

Maine Man Arrested for Leaving Mass. Court in SUV Full of Marijuana

A Maine man who was arraigned for driving without a license and illegal possession of over a pound of marijuana was arrested again as he drove off from Massachusetts courthouse in an SUV full of 90 pounds of pot in different forms. Yves Duboc was released from Newburyport District Court...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
nbcboston.com

3rd Arrest Made in Cambridge Shooting

A third person has been arrested in connection with a shootout in Cambridge, Massachusetts, earlier this month, police said. Zachary Buchheit, 18, of Somerville, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly leaving the scene of a car crash on McGrath Highway in Somerville after the June 18 shooting. Buchheit now faces charges of assault to murder and drug trafficking, according to Cambridge police.
nbcboston.com

Person Shot in Dorchester, Police Say

A person was shot in Dorchester Friday, Boston police said. No one has been arrested. The shooting was reported on Carmen Street near Radcliffe Street, police said. The victim is expected to survive, according to police. Officers were searching for whoever did the shooting, police said. This breaking news story...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Toddler Falls From Third-Story Window in Lynn, Mass.

A 3-year-old was taken to the hospital Friday after falling from a third-story window in Lynn, Massachusetts. Police said the child was conscious and alert when they arrived to the address on Houghton Street. The toddler was taken to Mass General Hospital. The fall was accidental and the child is...
LYNN, MA
nbcboston.com

WATCH: Shark Spotted by State Police Helicopter Off Cape Cod

It's shark season on Cape Cod, and even the Massachusetts State Police are getting in on the action. A police helicopter went out on shark patrol this week, bringing along New England Aquarium scientist John Chisholm, and they spotted a shark about 50 yards from Provincetown's Race Point Beach, officials said.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
#Boston Public Schools
nbcboston.com

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Authorities Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Hyde Park

An investigation is underway after a person was shot in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police say a female was found shot on Wood Avenue shortly before 4a.m. According to police, she suffered non-life threatening injuries. No additional information has been released.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Are People Still Dying From COVID-19? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

More than 1 million people have died of COVID in the U.S., including nearly 20,000 people from Massachusetts, to date. People continue to die from the virus despite widely available vaccines and growing levels of immunity, Boston doctors say, but not in droves like they once did. The U.S. has...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Mass. Mother and Son Who Ran Drug Ring Get Lengthy Prison Terms

A Massachusetts mother and son who ran a large-scale drug ring that made and distributed hundreds of thousands of counterfeit pills containing the powerful opioid fentanyl to the region north of Boston have both received lengthy prison terms. Vincent Caruso, 27, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison,...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

10 Boston Gang Members Convicted on Drug, Firearms Charges

Ten members of a Boston-based street gang have been convicted of federal drug, racketeering and gun-related offenses, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday. The defendants were indicted in June 2020 as part of a federal sweep targeting members of the street gang NOB, an abbreviation for Norton, Olney and Barry streets in Dorchester, the U.S. Attorney's Office said. They all pleaded guilty to various offenses in recent weeks, with the final two defendants pleading guilty last week.
nbcboston.com

Contractor Completes 100,000-Square-Foot Cannabis-Cultivation Facility

A new 100,000-square-foot cannabis-cultivation facility for GreenCare Collective has been completed in Millbury. The building was constructed by Vantage Builders Inc. and is located at 12 Latti Farm Road in Millbury, just south of Worcester,. It will house cannabis cultivation, product manufacturing and a dispensary, the Waltham-based contractor said this week.
MILLBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Teen Wounded in Worcester Shooting Thursday Has Died, Police Say

A teenage boy has died after being shot in Worcester Thursday night and a juvenile suspect has been arrested, police said. The 17-year-old boy was found wounded near the intersection of Millbury and Lafayette streets about 6:10 p.m. Thursday night, Worcester police said. He was rushed to the hospital but his death was announced Friday morning.
WORCESTER, MA

