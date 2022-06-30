Double shooting at hotel on Lamar Ave leaves man dead, MPD says

3896 Lamar Ave shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed, and another hurt after a Southeast Memphis shooting at the Economy Inn.

At approximately 11:35 AM, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found two people shot.

One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD has ruled this is a homicide.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

