ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi House Speaker says 12-year-old incest victims should continue pregnancies to term

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Maureen Breslin
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDChU_0gR6Sl5I00

( The Hill ) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn (R) told reporters Wednesday it is his “personal belief” that if a 12-year-old girl is a victim of incest she should still be made to carry a resulting pregnancy to term.

“I believe that life begins at conception and every life is valuable. Those are my personal beliefs,” Gunn said.

A reporter then asked, “So that 12-year-old child molested by her father or uncle should carry that child to term?” to which Gunn replied, “That is my personal belief.”

Roe v. Wade: What is an abortion trigger law?

A challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy made its way to the Supreme Court, where it was upheld in a decision that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion.

A separate state law passed in 2007 bans abortions outright if Roe were overturned, with exceptions for rape and instances when the mothers life is at risk. The 15-week law does not include a rape exception, and neither law makes exceptions for incest.

The Mississippi Free Press reports that several GOP lawmakers want the rape exception eliminated from the trigger ban, which would mean abortions would only be allowed to save the life of the mother.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged the 15-week ban, filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to prevent Mississippi from activating its more expansive trigger ban.

House members hold hearing on potential post-Roe v. Wade nation

In its lawsuit, the group argues that abortions are still protected in Mississippi by the state’s own constitution through a 1998 decision by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The trigger ban was certified by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declared June “ Sanctity of Life Month ” on Wednesday in celebration of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Mississippi currently has the nation’s highest infant and fetal mortality rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the lowest life expectancy in the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
WKRG News 5

Man killed in Prichard, 1 charged with murder

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Prichard Police charged one man with murder after a man was found dead early Monday morning at the 500 block of W. Main Street. Cleavland L. Goodwin, 38, was found dead after officers were called to the block Monday, July 4 around 4 a.m. Prichard Police believe Goodwin was shot after […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

6 arrested in Niceville drug bust, kids found sleeping in filth

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said 6 people face drug charges after deputies executed a narcotics search warrant Tuesday, June 28. The OCSO said they found two small children sleeping on dirty clothes crawling with cockroaches in the home. Deputies entered the home on Pine street off East HWY 20 on […]
NICEVILLE, FL
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
Daily Mail

The 18 states which IMMEDIATELY outlawed abortion, including Democrat-led Michigan and Wisconsin, as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned thanks to 'trigger laws' set up in anticipation

Abortion was automatically outlawed in 18 US states as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned, thanks to specially-devised 'trigger laws' and historic bans that were automatically reenacted after Friday's ruling. Thirteen states prepared trigger laws which would automatically outlaw terminations in the event of a ruling to overturn Roe...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Philip Gunn
Person
Lynn Fitch
Vice

An Abortion Ban Just Got Blocked in Texas

Some clinics will now resume abortions in Texas again, according to the ACLU. A state court on Tuesday temporarily blocked the enforcement of an abortion ban, making Texas at least the second state to see abortions start again after Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. In the days...
TEXAS STATE
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
WKRG News 5

Man found overboard in open waters near Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The United States Coast Guard said a man was reported overboard 12 miles south of Panama City early Sunday morning. The USCG said they received a report from a crew member of a fishing vessel around 4 a.m. that the captain of the boat fell overboard while it was on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incest#Cdc#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Politics Legislative#Mississippi House Speaker#The Supreme Court#Gop
Daily Beast

She’s 4 Weeks Pregnant in Louisiana. Is Mexico Her Best Option?

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana—Despite blistering sun and a heat index of more than 106 degrees, those in need of reproductive healthcare continued to make appointments on Friday at the Planned Parenthood facility in this city. But just hours after the Supreme Court upended decades of precedent, overturned Roe v. Wade, and gutted abortion rights, one 22-year-old woman was equal parts confused and terrified.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WKRG News 5

Woman stabbed picking up child from Theodore home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed early Saturday morning at home in Theodore. According to Mobile Police, the suspect contacted the victim asking her to pick up her son from a home in the 6900 block of Cary Hamilton Road in Theodore at about 12:30 Saturday morning. “When […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Police looking for help in alleged scam case in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach Police say they need the public’s help. They’re asking anyone who’s had contact with businesses connected to Jason Ryan Quinnelly to reach out to them. According to a post made Friday afternoon, Quinnelly has been attached to certain businesses and alleged scams in the area. They’re asking anyone […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

41K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy