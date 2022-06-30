ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bank of America giving $331,500 in grants to Bakersfield nonprofits

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bank of America announced Thursday it is awarding $331,500 in grants to local nonprofits, with the first round focusing on workforce development and education.

Grants will be given to CityServe, The Mission at Kern County, Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County, Garden Pathways, Community Action Partnership of Kern, Kern Economic Development Foundation, Kern Community Foundation and Bakersfield Homeless Center.

“Investing in nonprofits addressing issues like job re-skilling, food insecurity, affordable housing/shelter, youth employment and family services is part of our approach to driving economic opportunity and social progress in Bakersfield,” said Karen Zuber, president of Bank of America Bakersfield, in a news release.

More grants will be bestowed throughout the year, the release said.

