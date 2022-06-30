ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Bulldogs, Jackets hoops will meet Dec. 6 in Atlanta

accesswdun.com
 2 days ago

ATHENS — The 2022 basketball version of “Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate” between Georgia and Georgia Tech will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Atlanta. The Bulldogs and Yellow Jackets will meet at McCamish Pavilion for the first time since 2018. Georgia has won each of the past two meetings in Atlanta....

accesswdun.com

accesswdun.com

Late charge by Ralston falls short as Korn Ferry cut streak ends

BERTHOUD, Colo. — Spencer Ralston's run of three consecutive cuts made on the Korn Ferry Tour ended Friday, but not before a gallant charge from the back of the pack. The Gainesville native came into Friday's second round five shots off the projected cut line of 1-under par. Starting on the 10th hole and at 4-over par, Ralston birdied his third hole, the Par 4 12th and then strung together six straight pars. He caught fire on the second nine.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Football: Dawson Co., NoFo end June with padded camp

COAL MOUNTAIN, Ga. — North Forsyth hosted a 10-team padded camp on Thursday to finish Phase 1 of summer workouts. It was the culmination of the first 30 days of work before the second Georgia High School Association "dead period," which begins next week. Dead week is a mandatory...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Man drowns at residence on Lake Lanier

A man has drowned at a residence on Lake Lanier, the first reported drowning on the lake since the start of the holiday weekend. Game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to the home in Little River on Lake Lanier around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The unidentified 40-year-old man was pulled out of the water by bystanders, according to Mark McKinnon with the Georgia DNR.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Obituaries & Related Stories

Merle Wood Frye, age 87, of Clarkesville, Georgia went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, just eight days shy of her 88th birthday. Mrs. Frye was born on ... Thomas Walter Sheffield (Tommy), who turned 91 on June 1st, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 12th. He attended LSU School of Banking in Baton Rouge, LA, and ser ...
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Jerry Lamar Pardue

Jerry Lamar Pardue, age 63 of Gainesville entered rest Friday July 1, 2022 at his residence with his family by his side. Jerry was born October 18, 1958 in Gainesville, GA to the late Garlon & Patsy Adams Pardue. He formerly worked at J & J Welding before his health started declining. He was of the Methodist faith.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Eugene Warwick

Mr. Eugene Warwick, age 75, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Mr. Warwick was born August 23, 1946 in Cleveland to the late Herbert and Nellie Ledford Warwick. Eugene was a self-employed heavy equipment operator and a Veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. In addition to parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anita Meaders.
CLEVELAND, GA
accesswdun.com

Merle Wood Frye

Merle Wood Frye, age 87, of Clarkesville, Georgia went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, just eight days shy of her 88th birthday. Mrs. Frye was born on July 10, 1934 in Habersham County, Georgia to the late Mont and Lillie Mae Morgan Wood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Phillip Oliver Frye; sisters, Minnie Hames, Lucille Anderson; brothers, Ed Wood, Swain Wood, Bill Wood, Floyd Wood.; and step-grandson, Keith Dodgins. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Mrs. Frye was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Demorest; where she was active in many community service aspects; including food preparation as well as quilting and working with the ladies groups. Merle was a loving wife, mother and grandmother; she was known to her grandchildren as "Grandma". She had a love for gardening, both flowers and vegetables.
CLARKESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

UNG names Steven Smith VP of regional campuses

The University of North Georgia has named Steven Smith as its vice president of regional campuses. Smith will step into the role on Aug. 1. Smith will succeed Richard Oates as the chief administrator based at UNG's Gainesville Campus, and will also oversee UNG's Blue Ridge, Cumming and Oconee County campuses.
JACKSON COUNTY, GA
Person
Terry Roberts
accesswdun.com

Larry David McEntire Sr.

Larry David McEntire, Sr., age 73 of Panama City, Florida formerly of the Habersham Mills Community, Demorest, Georgia went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on September 18, 1948 in the Habersham Mills Community of Demorest, Georgia, he...
PANAMA CITY, FL
accesswdun.com

Brenau, Athens Tech sign interior design credit transfer agreement

Brenau University and Athens Technical College signed an agreement on Friday, June 24, that will make it easier for Athens Tech students who earn an associate's degree in interior design to transfer credits to Brenau toward a bachelor's degree. “This connection with Athens Technical College emphasizes the importance of accessible...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

White County swears in new fire chief

White County's new fire chief, Mike LeFevre, was sworn in this week by Public Safety Director David Murphy. LeFevre, of Hall County, is a veteran firefighter and has worked part-time in White County since 2017 and has remained a crucial part of the county’s COVID-19 response, Murphy says. Already,...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

COVID cases rising, pediatric vaccines available, but uptake slow

After months of staying somewhat even, COVID-19 cases in Northeast Georgia are rising just as a new group of Americans gets access to the vaccine. "Within this last week, we've seen several of our counties move from low to medium, and low to high," said Natasha Young, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Health's District 2. "Even though deaths and hospitalizations have remained low, we are seeing more spread within our counties."
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Dawson County Fire and EMS suspends search for missing man

Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services has suspended the search of a man who went missing on June 24 near Amicalola Falls State Park. Sidiki “Prince” Kebe, 21, was last seen on June 24 near Ga. 52. Kebe is approximately 5’9,” weighs 170 pounds and has braces.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office assists citizen experiencing psychosis

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Mental Health Task Force on Tuesday helped a citizen who was suffering from psychosis. According to a press release from the agency, the Georgia State Patrol contacted the Mental Health Task Force for assistance. The citizen had abandoned their vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 85 and jumped over the barbed wire fence to reach the GSP headquarters in Suwanee.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Fire Rescue offers firework safety advice ahead of Independence Day

As Hall County residents stock up on Independence Day fireworks, Hall County Fire Rescue is reminding the public to practice proper safety protocols. To avoid an emergency room visit, Hall County Fire Division Chief and Fire Marshal Michael Vieira said it is crucial to be aware of your surroundings. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's latest study, nationwide nine people died and 115,00 were injured in incidents involving fireworks.
HALL COUNTY, GA

