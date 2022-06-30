ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Prices to raise for Air Force Marathon registration

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1iwh_0gR6SBVG00

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — Prices are about to be raised for the annual Air Force Marathon as the race weekend nears.

List: Fourth of July fireworks in the Miami Valley

According to the 88th Air Base Wing Office of Public Affairs, prices will increase for each event after July 4. Beginning July 5, the prices for the in-person races will be as follows:

  • Marathon — $115
  • Half Marathon — $105
  • 10K — $60
  • 5K — $45
  • Tailwind Trot 1K Kids Run — $25
  • Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge (5K, 10K and Marathon) — $210
  • Fly! Fight! Win! Challenge (5K, 10K and Half Marathon) — $200
  • Marathon Relay (3-person team) — $230
Huber Heights grapples with delayed city manager election

If you wait to register on the weekend of the race, prices will again be increased. For a full list of prices, click here .

Acting Director of the Air Force Marathon, Rachael Ferguson said, “We’re really excited to be back in person this year after 2 years of the pandemic. Just having our runners back live is super exciting for us. We’re really gearing up for a great day so we’re hoping you register and come out.”

What a $200K home looks like in Dayton

Click here for more information or to register for the event.

Ferguson also reminded people that they do not have to run to partipate, “We are walker-friendly, so anyone who is interested in coming out can also participate just by walking.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

Law enforcement prepared for busy Fourth of July travel weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fourth of July travel weekend is in full swing as of Friday. Not only can you expect to see more drivers on the road, there will also be more law enforcement patrols. AAA reports the majority of people will drive to their Fourth of July destinations this year. “Fourth of […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Marathon, OH
Dayton, OH
Society
WDTN

Splash pad down in Huber Heights: Where else to go

According to the City of Huber Heights Facebook page, the splash pad was forced to close after a water line broke. The splash pad will continue to be unusable until the required repairs are made. At this time, it is unknown when the splash pad will be up and running again.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#The Air Force Marathon
WDTN

Troy woman killed in Darke County motorcycle crash

Crews responded to the crash on the 6500 block of US Route 36 east of Covington around 11:50 p.m. William Moore, 31, of Fletcher, reportedly was driving west on US 36 when he and his passenger, Mackenzie Smith, 23, of Troy, traveled off the roadway into a ditch.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
WDTN

RTA: Centerville Bus design to debut at Americana Festival

This is the most recent bus to be designed as part of the RTA's 'Proudly Serving Project', a project that showcases points of interest in various cities where its buses travel. The Centerville bus will join the six buses already designed for Kettering, Trotwood, Montgomery County, Dayton, West Carrollton and Clayton. According to a release by the RTA, the agency plans to design 22 buses total highlighting the different communities served by RTA’s traditional big bus service.
CENTERVILLE, OH
WDTN

Lawsuit targets group for ‘fishy’ business in Ohio

Yost said 84 people have filed complaints against the National Anglers Association (not to be confused with the legitimate National Professional Anglers Association), an unregistered business in Defiance County that sold fishing lures and bait.
WDTN

New Ohio law seeks uniform regulations for carrying knives

The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Kristina Roegner, a Republican from Hudson, said that varying regulations create a confusing patchwork of laws that are tough to follow and enforce. Her legislation restricts local regulations on knife-carrying, but doesn’t change the types of knives the state allows people to carry.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

DeWine launches children’s behavioral health program

OhioRISE builds on work the administration began in 2019 that has helped more than 800 families obtain care and avoid the possibility of giving up their child to a children’s services agency. Launching OhioRISE is another step forward in ensuring every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy