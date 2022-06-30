ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Middleby Expands Offerings In Ice - Read How

By Akanksha Bakshi
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Middleby Corp MIDD has acquired Icetro, a maker of ice, soft serve, and slush machines used worldwide in commercial food service. Deal terms were not disclosed....

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Benzinga

New Leaf Ventures Sells Cannabis Cultivation Assets Shifts Focus On Retail Brands And Products

New Leaf Ventures Inc.’s NLVVF NLV assessment of the region’s over-saturated cannabis production conditions has led to the strategic divestiture of equipment, downsizing of related personnel, and an infusion of capital through the sale of cultivation related assets. The company and the license holder remain committed to the development, production, distribution and sale of cannabis retail brands and products.
RETAIL
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Brands Automate Food Production, Delivery

As restaurants continue to seek out solutions for their labor challenges, many major brands are testing robotic solutions to automate the cooking process. Fast-casual Chinese restaurant chain Panda Express, which has more than 2,300 locations around the world, is the latest to join in. The company is implementing its so-called...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
Anaheim, CA
Business
CNBC

How I raised $700 million to develop a vegan egg for my food startup

Josh Tetrick, co-Founder and CEO of Eat Just, thought developing plant-based eggs would be simple, especially with all the plant-based milks, cheeses and butters out there. He was wrong: It wasn't simple at all. Tetrick had $3,000 in his savings when he launched his startup. His first outside investment raised $500,000. The company has now raised $800 million in total. Here's how Tetrick went from crashing on his ex-girlfriend's couch to sitting atop a $1.2 billion startup.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Kellogg - the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo - will split the 116-year-old company into three to focus on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods: Shares surge 8% in pre-market trading

Kellogg Co., the maker of Frosted Flakes, Rice Krispies and Eggo, will split into three companies focused on cereals, snacks and plant-based foods. Kellogg's, which also owns MorningStar Farms, the plant-based food maker, said Tuesday that the spinoff of the yet-to-be-named cereal and plant-based foods companies should be completed by the end of next year.
ECONOMY
shefinds

There’s A Shortage Of One Essential Item Across Stores–But Costco Has Them!

There have been a number of shortages on essential products across the country over the past few years. Back at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was toilet paper; a few months ago, it was baby formula; now, a tampon shortage is upon us. Luckily, though, Costco has pulled through with their bulk items just when we needed them most. It turns out this beloved warehouse store is stocked with this feminine hygiene product, and women are rejoicing at the news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soft Serve#Food Safety#Middleby Corp Midd#Asian
Popculture

Rolls Recalled, Could Contain Metal Pieces

PA Ross Ltd recently recalled Get Fresh at Home Petits Pains baked rolls after they were found to pose a hazard to consumers. The recall, shared by the UK's Food Standards Agency, was issued after it was determined the rolls may contain small pieces of metal, making the products unsafe to eat.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
nddist.com

Major Aluminum Manufacturer Shuts Down

The Century Aluminum plant in Hawesville, Kentucky, is shutting down production due to rising energy costs. In a statement, the company says the plant idling is the "direct result of skyrocketing energy costs," specifically blaming the Russian war in Ukraine for the dramatic increase. The production stoppage will impact some...
HAWESVILLE, KY
Popculture

More Than 9,000 Pounds of Fish Gets Recalled

Thousands of pounds of fish have been recalled, but not because of typical contamination reasons. Yumei Foods USA on June 13 recalled more than 9,000 pounds of Siluriformes products. The fish products were imported from China, which, according to a release by U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), is considered to be a "country ineligible to export processed Siluriformes products to the United States."
AGRICULTURE
Money

8 New Shortages Shoppers Are Facing This Summer, From Popcorn to Pet Food

If you think pandemic-era shortages are fading away, think again. An ongoing shortage of baby formula due to a wide-ranging manufacturer recall has been causing hardships for families in recent months. Production recently resumed at a previously-closed plant, but meanwhile the crisis is still persisting. It’s not just baby formula....
LIFESTYLE
CNBC

How this 42-year-old CEO went from $3,000 in savings to creating a $1.2 billion food startup

Josh Tetrick wanted to learn how to scramble a plant like an egg. It took him six years and up to $4 million to accomplish it. That's the level of dedication behind Just Egg, the hallmark product of Tetrick's $1.2 billion startup Eat Just. The plant-based egg substitute is made from mung beans, comes in a squirt bottle and can be scrambled in a frying pan just like a chicken's egg.
ECONOMY
Mashed

The Amish Secret For Keeping Cookies Fresh

Because the Amish lifestyle forgoes modern technology, community members must find creative and innovative ways to adapt to the ever-changing world. For those who are unfamiliar, the Amish are a group of people who swap motor vehicles for horse buggies and light bulbs for natural sunlight, as detailed in A World To Travel.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The World's Biggest Chocolate Plant Just Hit A Dangerous Snag

Walking into the world's biggest chocolate plant might sound like something out of a Willy Wonka-inspired dream, but operations at the Barry Callebaut chocolate factory in Wieze, Belgium have turned into more of a nightmare as of late. According to a press release issued by the Barry Callebaut Group, lecithin, an ingredient used in all chocolate production at the plant, was discovered as being contaminated with salmonella. The company has halted all production and notified the FAVV, a Belgian governmental division related to food safety.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
55K+
Followers
145K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy