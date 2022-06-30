Clemson QB commit ‘checked off every box’ during day two of Elite 11 Finals

Clemson quarterback commit Christopher Vizzina continues to turn heads during the offseason.

Over the past two days, Vizzina and 19 other quarterback prospects have participated in the Elite 11 Finals. On Wednesday, they ran through a pro-day workout that had them throw nearly every ball in the route tree, and according to 247Sports, they were “graded on accuracy, catchable ball, footwork and handling.”

With two days of the three-day camp in the books, 247Sports ranked the recruits based on the complete body of work thus far. Vizzina lands at No. 5 in their rankings, behind Dante Moore (uncommitted), Jackson Arnold (Oklahoma), Malachi Nelson (USC) and Austin Novosad (Baylor).

Here’s what 247Sports’ Greg Biggins said about Vizzina’s day two performance.

Vizzina made a move tonight and jumped in to our top five. The gap is very close between him, Novosad and Nelson and we really liked how he threw the ball tonight. Again, he may not have finished among the top five for Elite 11 scoring but he was in our top three. He checked off every box we like including down field arm strength, pocket mobility, release and throwing with anticipation. We liked his accuracy down the field, especially on the deeper throws and a big day for him on Thursday could push him up even more.

Vizzina is the Tigers’ highest ranked-recruit in their 2023 class and is the team’s only five-star commit. He is ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and No. 34 overall prospect, according to 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Elite 11 Finals will conclude on Thursday, and at the conclusion of the event, 11 of the 20 participants will be named a member of the Elite 11.