USC, UCLA reportedly in talks to join Big Ten

Several conference realignments have shaken up the college football landscape in recent years, and it seems there may be more to come.

Longtime Pac-12 stalwarts USC and UCLA have reportedly been in talks with the Big Ten about a potential move, perhaps as soon as 2024, according to college football insider Jon Wilner. Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports and The Athletic confirmed the report.

According to Feldman, it was the two California-based universities that reached out to the Big Ten, which traditionally has been associated with schools in the Midwest and, more recently, the East Coast.

Despite its moniker, a vestige of a past iteration, the Big Ten currently boasts 14 member schools, including Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers, Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Purdue, Illinois, Nebraska, and Northwestern.

The Pac-12, current home of USC and UCLA, is no stranger to upheaval either. It was known as the Pac-10 as recently as 2011, when it expanded to 12 teams with the additions of Utah and Colorado.

But the prospective defection of the Trojans and Bruins would be a massive rupture, with both teams calling the conference home since the 1920s. Since then, USC has claimed a whopping 39 conference titles, while UCLA has 17 on its ledger.

