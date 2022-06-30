TV's Best Bets

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Mike Hughes
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D07xl_0gR6RZTf00

Friday, July 1

“SWAT,” 8 p.m., CBS. The network’s experiment with Friday-night reality has finally ended, CBS had set three shows for 8 p.m. Fridays; two (“Undercover Boss” and “Come Dance With Me”) aired, one (“The Activist”) didn’t. Now it’s back to its specialty — three crime shows each Friday. That starts with “SWAT,” in the spot where it will be this fall. In this rerun, the team arrests some dangerous robbery suspects — which has Tan confronting a pivotal figure from his past. Also, Luca must temporarily step in for Hicks.

“Blue Bloods,” 10 p.m., CBS. This show once seemed eternal, but not any more. It was pre-empted on two straight weeks — first for the Watergate anniversary and then for the daytime Emmys. There was also word that next season (the 13th) will be its last. Now the summer reruns resume. This episode, the 250th, has Frank (Tom Selleck) feeling guilty: He re-assigned Angela Reddick, who was then shot. Also, Anthony is offered a promotion, straining his relationship with Erin.

“The Terminal List,” any time, Amazon Prime. This eight-part action series has Chris Pratt as a Navy SEAL whose memories may have been manipulated. Also today, Netflix has the season’s final two “Stranger Things” movies. Earlier in the week, fun shows arrived: Hulu has the season’s first two episodes of “Only Murders in the Building” — with its protagonists (Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez) as murder suspects. Disney+ has “Baymax,” the six-part “Big Hero 6” spin-off. Netflix has comedy with “The Upshaws” and Cristina Alonso.

More movies. “Some Like It Hot” (1959) — the jaunty gem with Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe — is 8 p.m. ET on Turner Classic Movies. The American Film Institute puts it at No. 22 overall, but No. 1 on its “funniest movies” list. If you prefer something newer, there’s Mel Gibson’s Oscar-winning “Braveheart” (1995) on Showtime and an excellent double-feature on AMC — “The Breakfast Club” (1985) at 5:45 p.m. and “Caddyshack” (1980) at 8.

“American Anthems,” 10 p.m., PBS. Country start Lee Brice works on a song about a real-life guy who pays laundry costs for low-income families in Nashville. That follows the second episode of “The Great American Recipe” (9 p.m.), as contestants show dishes that can feed a crowd in a hurry.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: TV's Best Bets

