Woman fatally shot in head while pushing stroller on Upper East Side: NYPD

By Sarah Vasile, Eileen Lehpamer
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A woman was fatally shot at close range while walking near Lexington Avenue and East 95th Street, police said. The shooting happened around 8:25 p.m.

According to the NYPD, the 20-year-old woman was pushing a 3-month-old child in a stroller when she was shot in the head by a man. Both the woman and baby were taken to a hospital after the incident. The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the child was unharmed.

Deputy Commissioner John Miller told PIX11 News the victim and child were “believed to be” related.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell also said police were investigating possible connections between the gunman and the victim.

The suspect was described as someone wearing all black and a hood. He ran away after the shooting.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

