Chicago, IL

Man, 33, shot in Englewood

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A man was shot while walking to his car Wednesday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 33-year-old...

Chicago violence: 90-year-old man shot in the stomach

CHICAGO - A 90-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot Saturday morning in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood. The man was found about 10 a.m. in the 1500 block of South Harding Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, Chicago police said. He was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
Man, 18, suffers graze wound to the head in Chinatown

CHICAGO - A man suffered a graze wound to the head in Chinatown Sunday morning. The shooting occurred in the 2300 block of South Archer. At about 3:30 a.m., an 18-year-old man was standing outside when he heard several people arguing, followed by multiple shots fired, police said. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

90-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 90-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in Lawndale Saturday morning. Police said the victim was discovered in the 1500 block of South Harding around 10 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical...
LAWNDALE, IL
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Chicago cop injured during disturbance in Portage Park

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was injured during a disturbance in Portage Park Sunday morning. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee. At about 2:27 a.m., a Chicago police officer was traveling in a marked patrol car when an object struck his windshield — causing it to shatter.
CHICAGO, IL
2 teens charged with carjacking man at gunpoint in Douglas

CHICAGO - Two teen boys have been charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint in Douglas. A 16-year-old boy was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle. He also faces a city charge for replica firearms/pellet guns.
CHICAGO, IL
Missing Chicago girl Omyra Feliciano last seen on Thursday

CHICAGO - Chicago police are looking for missing girl Omyra Feliciano, who was last seen on Thursday. Police said Feliciano, 15, was wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, dark joggers and black Crocs. She is described as Hispanic, 5'8", 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Police did not specify the...
CHICAGO, IL
#Shooting#Englewood#Violent Crime#Saint Bernard Hospital
Man shot following traffic crash in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was shot following a traffic crash in Roseland early Sunday. The crash occurred in the 10300 block of South Cottage Grove. At about 3:21 a.m., a 45-year-old man was in a traffic accident and exited the vehicle to exchange information with the driver of the striking vehicle, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
17-year-old girl among 2 shot and wounded in Bronzeville

A 17-year-old girl was among two people shot and wounded early Sunday in Bronzeville on the South Side. The teen and a woman were standing outside in the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue about 12:55 a.m. when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said. The girl was...
CHICAGO, IL
Public Safety
Chicago man accused of shooting 2 people in South Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of shooting two people in South Chicago in May. Joshua Lacy, 29, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and one felony count of armed habitual criminal. On May 1, police responded to a shotspotter call around 11:17 p.m. in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen overcoming tragedy after being shot in East Garfield Park last year

CHICAGO (CBS) – As we head into another holiday weekend, there is a sad reality Chicago faces. The youngest most innocent victims becoming unintended targets of gun violence. CBS 2's Steven Graves talks to one young girl who is pushing through her tragedy and has a message for anyone thinking about picking up a gun. When 15-year-old Ayonna Fleming hurts, she puts the pain into music. Her song still resonates since she was shot twice in the legs last Labor Day Weekend."Recently, there was something happening to where my family wanted to do something on the 4th of July, but...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four people wounded in West Garfield Park mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded Friday evening in a mass shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. Police said at 9:04 p.m., a man was walking north on Springfield Avenue at Monroe Street when he took out a gun and began shooting.A 36-year-old woman was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Another woman, about 20, was shot once in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.A 41-year-old man was shot once in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. Another man, about 25, was shot multiple times in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.No one was in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man critically injured in Uptown shooting, police say

A 26-year-old man was shot in the back while standing outside in Uptown on Friday evening. Chicago police have released few details about the case. The man told officers he was in the 800 block of West Eastwood when “he heard shots and felt pain,” according to a CPD media statement. A bullet struck him in the middle of his back.
CHICAGO, IL

