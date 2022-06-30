Jury won't seek charges in death of MoDOT worker and her unborn child

In November of 2021, MoDOT worker Kaitlyn Anderson and her unborn child were killed in a traffic crash by a man who was believed to be intoxicated. Today, a St. Louis County Grand Jury has decided it won't seek charges in her death.

Anderson's co-worker James Brooks was also killed, and another member of the striping crew working on Telegraph road that day, Michael Brown, was left permanently disabled.

Witnesses originally thought the driver who slammed into the back of a MoDot striping truck last November was intoxicated. But evidence presented to the grand jury revealed he suffered a medical emergency. Stanley McFadden, who is diabetic, had a sudden and severe drop in his blood glucose level. This caused a sudden drop in brain function, which can cause impairment that is similar to high levels of intoxication.