Knox County, KY

Elder Law Guidance Welcomes New Law Clerk Sarah-James Sendor

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUK Law Grad, Knox County Native Joins Expanding Local Firm. June 30, 2022, Richmond – Elder Law Guidance, The Elder Law Practice of Scott E. Collins, PLLC, is pleased to welcome a new law clerk, Sarah-James Sendor, to the firm. Sendor has served as a law clerk at law offices throughout...

somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Gives Covid-19 Update

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

City water tank murals complete

SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (July 1, 2022) — U.S. 27 South is more colorful this Fourth of July weekend with the completion of three water tank murals at the City of Somerset Water Plant, the second phase of a beautification project commissioned by the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA), Lake Cumberland Tourism and See Somerset Tourism.
SOMERSET, KY
knoxky.com

Obituary for Christine Hammons (1932-2022)

Barbourville, Ky. – Christine Hammons, 90, passed away June 30, 2022. Christine was the daughter of Wiley Hammons and Mattie McDonald Hammons born to them on February 11, 1932, in Bailey Switch, Knox County, Kentucky. Christine had a strong Christian faith. She loved people, especially her family and church...
BAILEY SWITCH, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 11 ISSUES TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

LONDON, KY (July 01, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an...
LONDON, KY
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Assault On Deputy

Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Officials confirmed the arrest of a man who was charged with assault on a deputy. A deputy noticed a vehicle traveling with only one headlight on US 27 North. The deputy followed the vehicle and observed the river run a red light. A traffic stop was initiated on US 27, near the Mighty Dollar.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Remains Confirmed to Belong to A Missing Wayne County Man

A human skull discovered two years ago has been confirmed to be that of Jerry D. Rainwater, who was last seen on July 2nd, 2019 in Monticello. The skull was found in the Edwards Mountain area of Wayne County in early August of 2020, it was sent out of state for further testing and DNA results returned just last month confirm a match with Rainwater. The area was searched on more than one occasion with the skull being the only remains located. At the time of his disappearance, it was believed Rainwater was driving a silver minivan toward the VA Medical Hospital in Lexington or the Georgia-Florida state line to buy a vehicle. The case has been turned over to the Kentucky State Police for further investigation.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Five Month Investigation Ends With “One Of The Largest Drug Seizures” In Somerset Police Department History

A joint effort between local, state and federal law enforcement partners ended in what officers call “one of the largest drug seizures” in Somerset Police Department’s history. Officers announced the bust Wednesday morning following a five-month investigation. Two men, Wesley Aaron Calhoun and Dennie A. Smith, both of Somerset, were recently indicted in the case. As part of the investigation, officers from SPD, Kentucky State Police, the FBI and the DEA were able to collect 30 pounds of crystal meth, six handguns, two AR rifles and more than $30,000 in cash. Back in February 2022, officers recovered the first 10 grams of meth while serving a warrant at Smith’s home. Additional warrants for other locations led to Calhoun’s involvement in the case. The pair were finally arrested earlier this month. Calhoun and Smith were each charged with conspiracy to distribute 550 grams of meth and possession with intent to distribute and firearms charges.
SOMERSET, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Announces Deputy Brian France Graduation From Police Academy

Laurel County Sheriff John Root proudly announces the graduation of Deputy Brian France from the Department of Criminal Justice Training- Police Academy class. The graduation was held Thursday at First Baptist Church in Richmond. Richmond is the home of the DOCJT Academy. The sheriff’s office command staff and several other deputies were in attendance. Deputy France has prior service with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office as a court security officer serving since 2020 and resides in Laurel County. He is married to Charlissa France with 2 children. Brian’s brother is also a Laurel County Deputy.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Golden Alert Issued In Laurel County

Officials in Laurel County are currently searching for a man who is said to have disabilities. A Golden Alert was issued for 30-year-old Ryan L. King, whom authorities say was seen at around 9:00 PM on Wednesday evening. King is a white man who stands 5’5” tall, weighs around 200...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One person critically injured following workplace incident in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is in critical condition after being injured at an industrial worksite in Bell County. Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS posted about the incident on its Facebook page. Officials say at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, they were dispatched to the Middlesboro Country Club where an employee fell...
BELL COUNTY, KY

