Donald Trump will announce presidential run on July 4th, per Alex Jones

( KNX ) — Since he began holding rallies and events again after taking time off following his defeat in the 2020 election, speculation has run rampant that former President Donald Trump may soon be announcing his plans to run in 2024.

Will he or won't he? InfoWars host and controversial figure Alex Jones says he knows the answer. Jones claimed on Wednesday that Trump would be running for president in 2024 and that he would make his announcement on July 4.

"Donald Trump is set to announce his run for 2024 on Monday, which is a very special day. We're shooting this right now during a break during my live show on June 29th, Wednesday edition. That means in five days, on July 4th, President Trump is going to announce he's running for his second term," Jones said during a break in his show.

He continued saying that the decision would have "explosive political, cultural, economic, medical, [and] financial implications."

In the video, Jones said that Trump wasn't planning on running again, but he has decided he has to because "they ran America into the ground so bad."

Whether or not Jones is right, Trump has teased for months the thought of running for the White House once again, despite other Republican hopefuls possibly throwing their hat in the ring.

A Western Conservative Summit straw poll from the beginning of the month found that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had more support for running in 2024 than Trump.

The poll was conducted on an "approval" system allowing more than one vote per candidate. The results showed that attendees approved of DeSantis by 71%, while Trump came in second at 67%.

Still, neither high-ranking Republican has made an official announcement on running, but Jones says Trump will by Monday.

"Right now, he is planning to announce – this is exclusive – this next Monday, July 4th, that he's running for president again," Jones said. "Unbelievable."

