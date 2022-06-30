ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elderly woman accused of lighting San Jose house on fire, killing husband

By Greg Wong Kcbs Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gr0Na_0gR6OCxT00

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KNX ) — An elderly woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally set her house in San Jose on fire, killing her husband.

Photo credit @KNXNews

Police responded to reports of a house fire at the 5900 block of Amapola Drive at 3:47 a.m. on June 25, according to a release . Officers found the husband suffering from severe smoke inhalation and he was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The victim on Tuesday succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. His identity has not been released.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally started by the man's wife, 77-year-old Rebecca Makino. She was booked into Santa Clara County jail on "arson related charges" and an additional charge of homicide. Authorities said it's San Jose's 18th homicide in 2022.

No other details were available.

