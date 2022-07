Governor Mike Parson signed five pieces of legislation into law, including House Bill (HB) 1878, which modifies Missouri’s election laws. “We are happy to be joined by Representative John Simmons and Senator Sandy Crawford to sign HB 1878 into law,” Governor Parson said. “In 2020 and years prior, Missouri has conducted free, fair, and secure elections, but with changing technologies and new emerging threats, we want to ensure they remain that way. HB 1878 strengthens our election processes and gives Missourians confidence that their voices are being accurately and securely recorded at the ballot box.”

