Willoughby Police: Can you ID this shoplifting suspect?

A resident called police at 8:33 p.m. June 23 about a neighbor who continues to race a remote car up and down the street. He said the remote car is destroying property and its owner is not supposed to be doing this. Police received a similar complaint in recent weeks. The officer arrived and spoke with both parties. When police arrived, they did not see the remote car on the street. The complainant said the man was using the car on the street in the common area that the Homeowner’s Association pays for. Police told the man if officer’s see the car on the street, he will be cited.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO