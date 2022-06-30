Willoughby Police: Can you ID this shoplifting suspect?

WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: I-90 The Bay Village Police Department at 3:15 a.m. on June 24 reported to Westlake police that a disabled motor vehicle was on I-90 at Clague Road. Westlake officers found that the vehicle was still in the roadway and had fresh damage. The 48-year-old Avon woman who was the driver said that she hit “something” with the vehicle. She appeared intoxicated. Officers administered field sobriety tests and then arrested the woman for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – OVI: Riverside Drive. Multiple callers at 11:03 p.m. on June 18 reported that a vehicle hit a light pole at Riverside Drive near Riverway Drive and someone was screaming for help. Officers found the car had broken the light pole in half, wires were on the ground and the car’s airbag had deployed, according to a police event report. The man was evaluated but refused to be taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers charged the man with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a police event report.
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – OVI: Barton Road. An officer at 8:16 p.m. on June 18 witnessed a car eastbound on Lorain Road at the intersection with Barton Road sit still for 15-20 seconds after the traffic light turned green. The driver then accelerated at a high rate of speed,...
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio – Theft, Hall Street:. A woman found her gas tank abnormally low 10:25 a.m. June 20 after having just filled her tank the previous day. She also found a small marijuana cigarette under one of the vehicle’s seats., Nothing else was missing. Because there were no signs of a mechanical issue with the vehicle, she believes someone siphoned gas from it while it was parked outside overnight.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A South Euclid woman died in a Friday night crash in Solon, police say. The 26-year-old male driver of Euclid is in custody but has not yet been formally charged in the crash that happened about 11:30 p.m. on U.S. 422 near Harper Road in Solon, a news release from the department said. The woman has not yet been publicly identified.
Disturbance, trespassing, drunk driving: Hunting Hill Farm Drive. Police initially responded to a home at 1:19 p.m. on June 21 after the resident, 55, reported that his ex-girlfriend would not leave. Officers noted that the ex, a Lyndhurst woman, 43, was obviously intoxicated and defiant about leaving, but eventually agreed to a courtesy ride home.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Oho -- Aggravated menacing: Ludgate Road. At 5:30 p.m. June 25, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Ludgate Road, where a Shaker Heights man, 19, and a 25-year-old Shaker Heights woman reported that their neighbor, a 41-year-old man, had threatened them after an argument about the couple’s dog barking.
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A Brook Park woman, 43, was given a court summons at about 4 a.m. June 19 after she became disorderly with police during a traffic stop on West 150th Street. Police were called to West 150th just north of Brookpark Road regarding a suspicious car....
AKRON, Ohio — Jayland Walker was involved in a chase with law enforcement less than 24 hours before leading Akron police on a high-speed pursuit that ended with him being shot and killed by eight officers, 3News Investigates has learned. In addition, 3News Investigates has now confirmed that two...
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Fatal motor vehicle crash: Hummel & Smith roads. A Cleveland man, 63, died after crashing his car into a utility pole at about 7:30 a.m. June 13 at Hummel and Smith. Police believe the man suffered a medial emergency while driving, before crashing his car....
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’ve heard the warnings time and time again. Don’t shoot a gun in the air for fun. 19 investigates has found data that shows why - celebratory gunfire can be far more deadly if someone gets hit than a typical shooting. Over the years...
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A multi-car crash killed a man and seriously injured two people Friday afternoon in Lake County, the sheriff’s office said. According to a news release, the crash occurred at 4:06 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-90 near Route 44 as traffic was backed up from a separate crash.
A resident called police at 8:33 p.m. June 23 about a neighbor who continues to race a remote car up and down the street. He said the remote car is destroying property and its owner is not supposed to be doing this. Police received a similar complaint in recent weeks. The officer arrived and spoke with both parties. When police arrived, they did not see the remote car on the street. The complainant said the man was using the car on the street in the common area that the Homeowner’s Association pays for. Police told the man if officer’s see the car on the street, he will be cited.
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said two people were seriously hurt Saturday night when a car crashed into a motorcycle. The collision took place around 9:10 p.m. on North Ridge Road at North Dewey Road in Amherst, according to a news release. The highway patrol said...
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of 15 to 20 police officers walked outside, stood on the steps of the Akron Police headquarters, coming face-to-face with a large group of protesters standing at the foot of the steps. Akron officers did not appear to talk to the group of demonstrators...
BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick Police excitedly introduced K-9 Officer Wiley as the newest four-legged member of the department on June 30. Wiley is a 6-month-old Malinois-Shepherd mix who is currently training with his new handler, Officer Kyle Flagg. BPD said the duo will be training together for the next...
