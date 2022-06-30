ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi House Speaker: 12-year-old incest victims should continue pregnancies to term

By Maureen Breslin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dy16p_0gR6Nlgz00

( The Hill ) – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn (R) told reporters Wednesday it is his “personal belief” that if a 12-year-old girl is a victim of incest she should still be made to carry a resulting pregnancy to term.

“I believe that life begins at conception and every life is valuable. Those are my personal beliefs,” Gunn said.

A reporter then asked, “So that 12-year-old child molested by her father or uncle should carry that child to term?” to which Gunn replied, “That is my personal belief.”

A challenge to a Mississippi law banning abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy made its way to the Supreme Court, where it was upheld in a decision that overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that guaranteed the right to abortion.

A separate state law passed in 2007 bans abortions outright if Roe were overturned, with exceptions for rape and instances when the mothers life is at risk. The 15-week law does not include a rape exception, and neither law makes exceptions for incest.

The Mississippi Free Press reports that several GOP lawmakers want the rape exception eliminated from the trigger ban, which would mean abortions would only be allowed to save the life of the mother.

Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which challenged the 15-week ban, filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to prevent Mississippi from activating its more expansive trigger ban.

In its lawsuit, the group argues that abortions are still protected in Mississippi by the state’s own constitution through a 1998 decision by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

The trigger ban was certified by Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R) declared June “ Sanctity of Life Month ” on Wednesday in celebration of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Mississippi currently has the nation’s highest infant and fetal mortality rates, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as the lowest life expectancy in the country.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 1

Related
KTSM

Inmate charged with attempted capital murder of detention officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Sheriff Richard Wiles says a Sheriff’s detention officer was attacked by an inmate Thursday while returning from a medical appointment. Wiles says it happened Thursday morning around 3:45 a.m. when a detention officer was transporting inmate Diana Herrera from University Medical Center, where she was being treated. […]
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Government
CBS Chicago

Starting Friday, gun owners won't need a permit to carry a handgun in public

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Friday, people in Indiana will no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in public.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from Gary City Hall as the new law is stirring up controversy.The bill's supporters and its author said it will cut out red tape for law-abiding gun owners. But critics, like the mayor of Gary, said it's counterproductive to their public safety efforts.Here's what the law will do: Legal gun owners no longer need a permit to carry a gun in public. There are several exceptions, such as felons; they still cannot own guns.Several police departments criticized...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Philip Gunn
Person
Lynn Fitch
freightwaves.com

Mississippi trucking company, owner charged with misusing PPP funds

A Mississippi trucking company and its owner have been hit with charges they misused funds paid out through the Paycheck Protection Program. Bailey’s Trucking LLC and its owner, Xavier Bailey, of Tallahatchie County, were charged last week with misuse of $143,738 in PPP funds after misrepresenting the size of the company’s payroll in the application.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KTSM

Texas HHSC providing $301M for July SNAP benefits

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Friday July 1 announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allowances are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households.  With the extension […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Incest#Cdc#Politics State#Abortion Issues#Mississippi House#The Supreme Court#Gop
KTSM

Odessa Woman swings machete at ex-boyfriend’s head, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman is behind bars after police said she assaulted her ex-boyfriend. Saraisa Ruiz, 30, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on June 28, officers responded to an apartment on W 13th Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, they met with […]
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

Man killed after taser incident with EPPD identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The man killed after being tased by an El Paso Police officer in Northeast El Paso early Monday morning was identified as 36-year-old Michael Thompson, according to a Custodial Death Report filed with the Texas Attorney General’s Office. The report says EPPD officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5830 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Fireworks and firework alternatives for the Fourth of July

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Alongside the increased risk of wildfires brought by the ongoing drought, experts from both local and national levels have warned that fireworks used over the Fourth of July weekend cause a range of serious injuries each year. With that in mind, they’ve offered tips for safely handling fireworks and options for […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KTSM

Hearing for Walmart shooting suspect ends with DA reprimand, gag order

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Friday morning hearing for Patrick Crusius, the man accused of shooting and killing 23 shoppers at the Cielo Vista Walmart on Aug. 3, 2019, took a couple of unexpected turns. Judge Sam Medrano, seemingly upset at District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, took direct aim at her, issuing a gag order […]
KTSM

Small explosion, fire at Northeast El Paso hotel sends 1 to hospital

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EPFD) Crews rushed to a fire at a Northeast El Paso hotel early Friday evening. According to EPFD officials, their crews responded to reports of a fire at the 8700 block of Dyer Street at the Beverly Crest Hotel. Originally reported as an air conditioning fire, […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso Fourth of July 2022 Schedule

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All City of El Paso administrative offices will be closed on Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day and will resume business on Tuesday, July 5. The City Council Work Session will take place at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, and the regular City Council meeting will begin at […]
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy