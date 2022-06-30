ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTSM

Monkeypox in Texas: State health officials say 12 cases found

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon, Andrew Schnitker
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Obny_0gR6NgHM00

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After testing, state health officials said at least 12 monkeypox cases were found in Texas so far. Some of those patients haven’t traveled outside of the state recently.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Thursday while the first cases were patients who traveled internationally, at least three patients reported they didn’t travel in the three weeks before getting sick. That means they were likely exposed to the virus in the state.

On Tuesday, Austin Public Health said it was monitoring several potential cases in the community. On Thursday, the first monkeypox case was confirmed in Travis County after the presumed case was reported in the area last week.

‘We are having community spread’: Austin health leaders give monkeypox update

DSHS said monkeypox symptoms begin with a fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and exhaustion. A rash that looks like pimples or blisters may appear soon after the initial symptoms.

Monkeypox can spread from person to person through direct contact with the rash, scabs or bodily fluids like saliva.

DSHS said “many of the monkeypox cases in the current outbreak have been among men who have sex with men, but anyone who has direct skin contact with or kisses someone who is infectious could contract the virus.”

Doctors should report all potential cases to their local health department, which may help close contacts of the patient get the monkeypox vaccine. The vaccine can prevent people from getting sick with the disease if it’s given within four days of exposure, DSHS said. On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced a plan to provide vaccines across the nation to those who need them.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Texas HHSC providing $301M for July SNAP benefits

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott on Friday July 1 announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $301.8 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of July. The allowances are expected to help about 1.4 million Texas households.  With the extension […]
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

Emergency SNAP benefits extended for July

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing additional funds for the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in July. More than $301.8 million in emergency SNAP food benefits will be used to assist about 1.4 million Texas households. This is in […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Health Department#Nexstar#Austin Public Health
KTSM

Texas educator group proposes referring to slavery as “involuntary relocation” in second grade curriculum

NOTE: “Texas educator group proposes referring to slavery as “involuntary relocation” in second grade curriculum” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. A group of Texas educators have proposed to the Texas State […]
KTSM

DPS increase enforcement on the road for Fourth of July weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – When you’re on the freeway you see signs that say click it or ticket and there’s a reason for that, especially since people will be traveling more on Fourth of July weekend. As an operation holiday and operations ‘CARE’ which stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, DPS wants people to reduce […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

2022 4th of July Events around the Borderland

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Below is a list of 4th of July events taking place in El Paso and New Mexico over the holiday weekend. We will be adding events as information arrives in our newsroom. Las Cruces Electric Light Parade The theme is “patriotic spirit and American dreams” for the City`s 2022 4th […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NJ woman can’t get tax refund because IRS says she’s dead

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (PIX11) — New Jersey resident Jeanette Carpenter is very much alive. But according to the Internal Revenue Service, she is dead. “My Social Security number belongs to a deceased person,” Carpenter said. When Carpenter filed her 2020 taxes, her accountant received an unusual notice back. Carpenter’s Social Security number belonged to someone who […]
INCOME TAX
KTSM

KTSM

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy