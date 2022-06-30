ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDVM 25

1 hospitalized in crash that sent Mountain Dew all over I-79 median

By Alexandra Weaver
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 2 days ago

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WBOY) — One person was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a tractor-trailer crashed on I-79 northbound, flipping on its side and sending Mountain Dew all over the median.

It happened at mile marker 108 near Lost Creek, Harrison County just after 1 p.m. First responders did not share what condition the injured person was in.

A husband and wife as well as a dog were inside the trailer when it crashed, according to the West Virginia State Police. Troopers say there have been at least 10 recent crashes in the same area of I-79.

WATCH: Car catches fire on 1-79 while on its way to dealership
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F4JfO_0gR6NddB00
    A crash on I-79 northbound on June 30, 2022, that sent Mountain Dew all over the median. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oupnM_0gR6NddB00
    A crash on I-79 northbound on June 30, 2022, that sent Mountain Dew all over the median. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zddvn_0gR6NddB00
    A crash on I-79 northbound on June 30, 2022, that sent Mountain Dew all over the median. WBOY image.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIitE_0gR6NddB00
    A crash on I-79 northbound on June 30, 2022, that sent Mountain Dew all over the median. WBOY image.

A law enforcement officer on scene told 12 News’s reporter on the scene “we have a sticky situation.”

The scene backed up traffic on I-79 northbound to about Jane Lew. I-79 North was down to one lane near mile marker 108 as of 4:30 p.m.

The 911 center said the West Virginia State Police and Division of Highways, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Administration and Office of Emergency Management, as well as the Anmoore, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Stonewood and West Milford Fire Departments are responding.

12 News is working to get more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Single vehicle accident lands car on its roof

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 19 south of Clarksburg on Friday evening resulted in a car landing on its roof. According to the Harrison County 911 Communications Center, it happened just after 9 p.m. when a car traveling on Good Hope Pike, or U.S. Route 19, rolled over and landed on […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Two people transported after ATV crash

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were transported to the hospital following an ATV crash in Mannington. The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near Husky Highway, according to the Marion County 911 Center. The crash reportedly happened on private property. Officials said two people were transported to the hospital....
MANNINGTON, WV
WDTV

Multiple agencies respond to altercation at Pleasant Creek Campground

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple agencies responded to an altercation just after 9 p.m. Thursday evening at Pleasant Creek Campground, officials tell 5 News. Harrison County Emergency Services officials say there are “unofficial reports” of shots fired. The West Virginia State Police, West Virginia Division of Natural Resources,...
GRAFTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Traffic Accident#Wboy#Anmoore
WOWK 13 News

One dead after Ohio River boat crash in Washington, WV

WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Wood County 911 says one person died in a two-boat crash on the Ohio River in Washington, West Virginia. Responders included Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department (VFD), Blennerhassett VFD, Vienna VFD, plus the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WV DNR). Wood County 911 […]
WDTV

Number of vehicle fires in the area at a high

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Over June, the Westover Volunteer Fire Department responded to five vehicle fires. Westover Volunteer Fire Department Chief Kenny Goodwin said this was not normal for them. Typically they averaged roughly 10 vehicle fires a year. “It seems like a high number of vehicle fires. I don’t...
WESTOVER, WV
WTAP

Boat capsized; body recovered

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A boat capsized in the Ohio River near Newberry Island. Officials say that multiple people were saved. One person, however, was not. Their body has since been recovered, according to officials. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 1. A commercial boat had collided with...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

UPDATE: – (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at approximately 8:00 PM, Troopers from the Bridgeport Detachment along with officers from the Clarksburg Police Department responded to Olive Garden located in the Eastpointe Shopping Center. Once on scene officers discovered the remains of an adult male subject...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Metro News

Multiple Elkins buildings evacuated following dynamite discovery

ELKINS, W.Va. — Multiple buildings in Elkins were evacuated Wednesday afternoon after contractors renovating the Tygart Hotel discovered dynamite in the building. Police officers and firefighters ordered the evacuation. Authorities also closed Davis Avenue between 2nd and 3rd streets. The West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team responded to...
ELKINS, WV
The Recorddelta

Buckhannon woman arrested for third offense Shoplifting

BUCKHANNON — Katrina Nicole Sandy, age 31 of Buckhannon, was taken into custody on Monday, June 27, following a shoplifting incident at the Buckhannon Walmart. According to court documentation, on Monday, June 27, the defendant allegedly concealed multiple items in a beach bag while inside the Walmart, located at 100 Buckhannon Crossroads. It was noted within court documents that the defendant allegedly passed the last location for payment within the store and was stopped by a Walmart Loss Prevention team member.
BUCKHANNON, WV
WDTV

Clarksburg man faces multiple charges after strangling woman

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Harrison County man faces multiple charges after officers said he threatened and strangled a woman. Officers were flagged down on Wednesday by a vehicle with two people inside, including the victim who was “visibly distraught and had apparent redness around her neck,” according to a criminal complaint.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDTV

Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man sentenced for firearms charge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling man was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in jail for a firearms charge. Shawn Devron Brookins, 37, of Wheeling, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Brookins pleaded guilty in March 2022 to one count of […]
WHEELING, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Greene County dispatcher charged, accused of not sending help for dying woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Greene County 911 dispatcher accused in a lawsuit of failing to send help for a dying woman is facing charges. Leon Price is charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, official oppression and obstructing the law. He turned himself in on Wednesday.The Greene County District Attorney's Office said the dispatcher denied medical services to Diana Kronk when there were three ambulances available for dispatch.District Attorney Dave Russo alleges Price's actions were reckless and resulted in the woman's death. He said Price violated protocol and the county's procedures by refusing to dispatch an ambulance to help the...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Police: Second woman charged in Parkersburg shooting

PARKERSBURG — Another Parkersburg woman was arraigned recently in Wood County Magistrate Court for conspiracy in her involvement in an incident where a house on Virginia Avenue that was shot at on June 11. Elizabeth D. Leek, 18, Parkersburg, was arraigned on a charge of conspire to commit any...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Update on dynamite found in Tygart Hotel

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Workers called 911 when they found dynamite in the Tygart Hotel while working on renovations. External Affairs Specialist with the city Sutton Stokes explained the West Virginia State Police Explosives Response Team was dispatched to the scene. The ERT recovered and disposed the undisclosed amount of...
ELKINS, WV
WDTV

Two plead guilty to murder of ‘Buckie’ Barlow

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Preston County people pleaded guilty to first-degree murder earlier this week in the murder of Phillip “Buckie” Barlow. Laura Lynn Martin, 38, and Robert Joseph Quinn, 45, both of Tunnelton, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a binding term of life behind bars with mercy and first-degree robbery.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

State police search for missing Clarksburg man

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police are searching for a missing Clarksburg man. John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was last seen in Clarksburg Tuesday, June 21 around 7:30 p.m. in a red 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, four-door truck possibly headed to the Grafton area. Westerhausen is 5-feet 7-inches, 220 pounds...
CLARKSBURG, WV
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy