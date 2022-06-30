ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley, CA

In speech at Reagan library, Cheney calls Trump 'dangerous and irrational man'

By Mike Harris, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U3RZ8_0gR6NTkn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xTGfZ_0gR6NTkn00

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney slammed former President Donald Trump for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 riots while also criticizing the policies of President Joe Biden in a speech Wednesday night at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum.

Trump is a "dangerous and irrational man" who "attempted to overturn the presidential election," Cheney told a packed audience at the library in Simi Valley.

The former Republican president "attempted to stay in office and to prevent the peaceful transfer of presidential power" to Biden who defeated Trump in the November 2020 election, said the vice chairwoman of the Jan. 6 committee investigating the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters.

"He summoned a mob to Washington," Cheney, Wyoming's sole member of the U.S. House, said in her 30-minute address. "He knew they were armed on Jan. 6. He knew they were angry. And he directed the violent mob to march on the capitol in order to delay or prevent completing the counting of electoral votes."

An unapologetic Trump has dismissed the investigation — and even declared on social media that Jan. 6 “represented the greatest movement in the history of our country.”

More than 750 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the riots. Over 220 participants have pleaded guilty, more than 100 have been sentenced and at least 90 others have trial dates.

100th anniversary: Nancy Reagan statute unveiled at Reagan Library in Simi, celebrating centennial

Cheney, who received two standing ovations Wednesday night, said, "at this moment, we are confronting a domestic threat that we have never faced before. And that is a former president who is attempting to unravel the foundations of our Constitutional republic."

She said it's "painful" for Republicans to accept the actions of fellow Republican Trump. But "Republicans cannot be both loyal to Donald Trump and loyal to the Constitution," she said.

Cheney castigated the Biden administration for, among other things, economic policies that "have contributed to the worst inflation in 40 years.

"We're watching the expansion of government regulations that kills jobs and economic growth," she said. And the administration's handling of the surge of illegal immigrants at the nation's southern border is "unsustainable," Cheney said.

"It's dangerous and it's reckless and we must get control of our southern border," she said.

Job search : Reagan Foundation in Simi Valley struggles to find next leader

Cheney praised the testimony Tuesday before the Jan. 6 committee of Cassidy Hutchinson, a little-known former White House aide.

Hutchison testified she was told Trump fought a security official for control of the presidential vehicle on Jan. 6 and demanded to be taken to the Capitol as the riots began, despite being warned earlier that day that some of his supporters were armed.

"Her bravery and her patriotism were awesome to behold," Cheney said.

But Hutchinson's testimony is being disputed. Bobby Engel, the agent who was driving the SUV, and Trump security official Tony Ornato are willing to testify under oath that no agent was assaulted and Trump never lunged for the steering wheel, a person familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.

Using Hutchinson as an example, Cheney said, "I want to speak to every young girl watching tonight. The power is yours. And so is the responsibility. In our great nation, one individual can make all the difference.

"These days, for the most part, men are running the world. And it is really not going that well," Cheney cracked, sparking laughter and applause from the audience.

Concluding her remarks, Cheney said Americans should resolve that they love the nation so much, "that we will stand above politics to defend her.

"And that we will do everything in our power to protect our Constitution and our freedom paid for by the blood of so many," she said.

Audience members praised Cheney's speech.

"I thought it was excellent," said Tom Lusby, 69, of La Crescenta-Montrose. "She's a woman of courage. Her theme of freedom, I think, is important now. Her commitment to the Constitution is laudable."

But the Republican said he's not sure he completely agrees with Cheney's conclusions about the Jan. 6 riots.

The software employee said he believes Trump acted improperly that day, "but I don't know it's to the extent it's explained right now."

Nancy Phillips, of Moorpark, 71, a retired pharmaceutical saleswoman, said she thought Cheney's speech was "fabulous. She basically explained the direction the country has to go.

"She's a star," said Phillips, an independent. "I totally agree with her comments" about Trump's involvement in the riots. "Trump has to be made responsible for what happened."

Phillips added she loves "the fact that Liz Cheney has stepped up. And while the Republican party is not happy with her, she's doing the right thing."

The Associated Press contributed to this story

Mike Harris covers the East County cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as transportation countywide. You can contact him at mike.harris@vcstar.com or 805-437-0323.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM and get all the latest Moorpark, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, and transportation news from Star reporter Mike Harris. Get a digital subscriptio n

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: In speech at Reagan library, Cheney calls Trump 'dangerous and irrational man'

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNN

Exclusive: Retired Republican judge says January 6 was 'well-developed plan' by Trump to cling to power

Retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig, a Republican who is testifying at Thursday's January 6 committee hearing, will provide a sharp condemnation of former President Donald Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election, saying Trump and his allies "instigated" a war on democracy "so that he could cling to power," according to a written statement he intends to submit for the committee's record obtained exclusively by CNN.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
City
Simi Valley, CA
City
Washington, CA
City
Moorpark, CA
Local
California Government
Simi Valley, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Trump fumes as Republicans ignore Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — Republicans in Washington are betting that the televised Jan. 6 hearings aren't breaking through, that voters are more worried about gas prices and inflation and that — basically — no one cares. But one man is paying attention: Donald Trump. And he’s not happy no...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: New Jan. 6 witness: Trump had mystery call with Putin

THE PLAYBOOK INTERVIEW: ALEX HOLDER — In September 2020, U.K. documentarian ALEX HOLDER started working on a film about DONALD TRUMP. Through a connection to JARED KUSHNER, Holder secured access to Trump, former VP MIKE PENCE, Trump’s adult children and other members of the former president’s inner circle. He flew on Air Force One. He interviewed Trump and Pence at the White House. After they left office, Holder continued recording at Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago. On Jan. 6, 2021, he and his cameraman were in Washington filming as the mob sacked the Capitol. The final product is a three-part series called “Unprecedented” that will appear on Discovery+ this summer. Very few people in Trumpworld knew about the project.
POTUS
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy’s ‘joke’ about Trump and Putin, six years later

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s choice of words has gotten him into trouble on several occasions. Indeed, the California Republican might’ve even become Speaker of the House had he not accidentally told the truth about his party’s Benghazi committee. But if we were creating a greatest hits...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#The U S House#Cel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
514K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy