ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

The Chocolatey solution to faster, safer Windows software installation

By Justin Pot
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n4ZBT_0gR6NSs400 Managing software has never been easier. Clint Patterson / Pexels

It’s 2022 and installing software on Windows still looks more or less the same as always. You find the app you want online, download the installer, and spend the next minute or two clicking through dialog boxes,  hoping you didn’t accidentally install malware .

But the process can be faster than that. Enter Chocolatey , a Windows app that allows you to install nearly 10,000 tools with just a few commands on PowerShell, Windows’ configuration management program. And if that sounds a bit intimidating, Chocolatey also has a friendlier desktop version.

Why you should use Chocolatey

If you ever turned on a PC in the 90s you certainly saw Windows’ disk operating system or DOS in all its glory—it was that dark screen with blocky white letters performing command after command to get your computer up and running. PowerShell is a modern version of that—you can access it from Windows itself as any other tool, and power users love it for its power to streamline tasks with written commands.

[Related: 10 new features to get you started with Windows 11 ]

Most PC users have never opened PowerShell, but Chocolatey may be the perfect excuse to start exploring. The program is a script you can use in PowerShell to easily install and manage software, making the process much faster than the traditional way. Chocolatey automates all of the searching, downloading, and installing, so you can just type a command and walk away while your computer does all the work. The program also makes the process safer by using only official download links, preventing you from clicking on a fake one.

Finally, Chocolatey can manage important updates , so you don’t have to check and download new patches for every single piece of software on your machine. All you have to do is automate the entire process with a quick command.

How to install Chocolatey

Installing Chocolatey is easy, but before you do, you’ll need to open PowerShell as an administrator, which will give the program full permission to do things like install and update software. To do this, search for PowerShell in the start menu, click on the right entry, and then choose Run as Administrator in the right panel.

Next, head to the Chocolatey install page . There’s a single line of code under Install Chocolatey for individual use that you’ll need to copy and paste into PowerShell. Hit Enter and follow the instructions. Chocolatey will warn you about all the changes this will make to your system, and ask you to confirm if you want to proceed with the installation. Type Y for yes and hit Enter again.

How to install software using Chocolatey

Now that Chocolatey is ready to use you can install some software. Just type choco install followed by the name of the application you want. For example, to get Firefox you can type choco install firefox , and hit Enter . Chocolatey will then ask you if you want to run the script to install the software—type Y and hit Enter again.

Just like that Chocolatey will then proceed to download and install the program you want, which will show up in your start menu, ready for you to open when the process is finished.

You can install multiple applications this way, and there are thousands of packages , which you can search for or browse on Chocolatey’s website. Advanced users can read up on all supported commands , but everyone else can get started by learning the basics.

Follow this command with the name of the program you want to install. It will quickly search all applications Chocolatey supports and give you a list. This is a quick way to find the exact names of the tools you want to get.

choco upgrade all

This command will download and install updates for all software you’ve installed using Chocolatey. It’s a huge time saver. Alternatively, to update only one application, you can type choco upgrade followed by the name of that application.

choco uninstall

After this command, type the name of a program you installed using Chocolatey to remove it.

The more intuitive version of Chocolatey

If you’d rather not use PowerShell to install software, we’ve got good news—there’s a graphical version or GUI you can use instead.

You can install this more user-friendly interface using Chocolatey—just run the choco install chocolateygui command. As a result, you’ll get an app store with all the program packages you can get using the platform.

[Related: Run Windows on your Mac and get the best of both worlds ]

Chocolatey makes installing and updating software on Windows a breeze. If you’re setting up a new PC , equipping your machine with everything you need will be a lot easier.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Want to Take a Screenshot in Windows 10 or 11? Here's How

Whether you're downloading Windows 11 (find out how to download Windows 11 for free) or sticking with Windows 10 for a while longer, it's easy to take a screenshot to capture part of or the entirety of your display. Maybe you want to save an online receipt, or maybe you want to capture a particularly noteworthy gaming feat to show your friends. Windows 10 and 11 offer the same built-in tools (Snip & Sketch and Snipping Tool), and several keyboard shortcuts will let you take a screenshot in an instant.
SOFTWARE
The Windows Club

How to enable Color Printing on Printer in Windows 11/10

We know that, whatever printer we purchase from the market, it prints in black & white or color. Color ink cartridge normally has cyan, yellow, and magenta inks. Its uses these inks to mix the user’s desired colors for a printing task. Whereas a black ink cartridge only prints black and grey on a document. When you print any of your documents you set your printer to black &white, but if you want to print images, then in that case you will need to set your printer to color. Changing your printer setting to color isn’t a difficult task. With the right steps, you’ll be able to print your documents in color. In this article, we will guide you on how to Enable Color Printing on Printer on Windows11/10 computers.
SOFTWARE
Ars Technica

USB installer tool removes Windows 11’s Microsoft account requirements (and more)

One of the new "features" coming to the Windows 11 22H2 update is a Microsoft account requirement for all new installs, regardless of whether you are using the Home or Pro version of the operating system. And that's too bad, because the 22H2 update corrects a few of Windows 11's original shortcomings while adding some nice quality-of-life improvements.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Software#Windows Powershell#Windows Installer#Windows Update#Powershell#Windows#Dos
Engadget

Google is making its password manager easier to use across all platforms

Is updating its to make it easier to use and more consistent across platforms. The tool could also help users make their accounts more secure following the upgrades. For one thing, Google is making the password management experience the same in Chrome and Android settings. It will automatically group together passwords for the same sites and apps.
INTERNET
CNET

Best Online Python Course for 2022

Tech companies like Apple and Amazon are hiring in droves these days, and if you're looking to switch careers, learning to code can give you the skills needed to acquire one of those new digital positions. Not only does knowing how to code open your possibilities for careers, it also gives you new opportunities to work from home. And don't worry, you don't have to leave your home to learn how to code, either: There are plenty of online coding classes available.
COMPUTERS
ETOnline.com

The Best Printers of 2022 for Work, School, Photo Printing and More

If you started working from home during the pandemic, there might be one thing from the office (beyond the coffee maker) that you miss dearly: the printer. Having a good, quality printer comes in handy whether you're working from home, still in school, or running a small business from your living room.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
TechCrunch

Actuator: Fulfillment automation, drone swaps and moon mining

After managing to stave off COVID for the past couple of years, it’s fitting that I get to write about our fulfillment panel through the brain fog, as a strong case can be made that the category has benefited from pandemic-fueled automation more than any other. It also comes...
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Owner of itch.io accuses newly launched alternative w3itch.io of theft

As well as copying another site's UI, w3itch.io is apparently selling games without their creators' consent. Here's another contender for Web3 is going just great (opens in new tab), the satirical website that documents each new disaster related to the ongoing blockchain-based reinvention of the internet. In its own words (opens in new tab), w3itch.io is an "open marketplace for independent game creators" where anyone can sell games and set their own prices. Sounds a lot like itch.io, a popular website that already exists, except for one key difference: w3itch.io plans to incorporate NFTs, cryptocurrency payments, and other web3 technology.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Magazine

Fujitsu Image Scanner fi-8270 Review

Fujitsu's Image Scanner fi-8270 ($2,195) plays multiple roles in the company's business scanner lineup—it's an update to the fi-7260 that premiered in 2015 and an upgrade from the fi-8170 Color Duplex Document Scanner that won our Editors' Choice honors in March of this year. It also plays dual roles in your office, as a middle- to high-volume sheetfed document scanner combined with a flatbed scanner. In other words, you get the best of both worlds, scanning multipage documents with a 100-sheet feeder, or putting photos or bound book or magazine pages on the flatbed as needed.
SOFTWARE
Android Authority

How to open the task manager in Windows 10 and 11

Windows is great at letting users multitask, and one of the reasons why it is great is its Task Manager. It lets you manage all running programs, and kill the programs that are causing issues. The Windows Task Manager simple to use, and easy to summon. Here’s how to open the Task Manager in Windows 10 and 11.
SOFTWARE
Popular Science

Why Microsoft is rolling back its AI-powered facial analysis tech

Microsoft announced on Tuesday that it will remove certain facial analysis tools from its Azure AI services in accordance with its new Responsible AI Standard. The ability to automatically “infer emotional states and identity attributes such as gender, age, smile, facial hair, hair, and makeup,” as Microsoft’s Chief Responsible AI Officer, Natasha Crampton, explains it in the statement, will cease to be available to new users this week and will be phased out for existing users this year.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Google Delivers Big Update to Password Manager for Chrome, Android

Google is updating Password Manager for its Chrome browser and Android mobile operating system so that it works more cohesively across apps and devices. In a blog post Thursday, the search giant said the update will deliver a single password settings page so people can sync and save passwords between their Chrome web browser and Android device. The Password Manager can help people create and save secure passwords for websites and apps, relieving them of the burden of memorizing multiple passwords or being tempted to use the same one twice.
TECHNOLOGY
Popular Science

Popular Science

43K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy