Congress & Courts

Ketanji Brown Jackson Officially Sworn In As First Black Woman On Supreme Court Bench

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 102.3/92.7
Majic 102.3/92.7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQtvZ_0gR6NPDt00

At a time when many political decisions of the highest order are left in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court (ex: overturning of Roe v. Wade ), now is more important than ever to have a sense of allyship with those on the bench.

Today (June 30), Ketanji Brown Jackson made history after being sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court — ally activated!

Also the fist former federal public defender to be appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court, Brown Jackson was all smiles as she entered her Oath Ceremony earlier today (seen above). The 51-year-old D.C. native replaces Justice Stephen Breyer following his 28 years of service, and he was in place as well to give his successor a proper welcoming.

More on this historic moment below, via CNBC :

“President Joe Biden nominated Jackson for the Supreme Court after Breyer announced in January that he would step down at the end of the court’s 2021 term, which concluded Thursday morning.

In a brief ceremony at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Jackson took two oaths of office. In the constitutional oath, delivered by Chief Justice John Roberts, Jackson solemnly swore to defend the Constitution ‘against all enemies, foreign and domestic,’ and ‘bear true faith and allegiance to the same.’

Breyer delivered the second, statutory oath, in which Jackson swore to ‘administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich.’

Jackson, smiling throughout the ceremony, was joined by her husband, Dr. Patrick Jackson, and their two daughters, Talia and Leila.”

There will be another more formal inauguration ceremony for KBJ referred to as an investiture later this fall. However, her work on the high court officially begins today.

Congratulations again to the honorable Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson! May your work in the future lead us to brighter days ahead.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

