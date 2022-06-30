1 dead, 1 injured after Parkway Village hotel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at a Parkway Village Hotel, according to Memphis Police.

Police responded to a shooting at the Economy Hotel on Lamar at around 11:31 a.m.

Memphis Police say officers found one man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say another man with gunshot wounds had been driven away from the scene and taken to a nearby fire station.

The second victim went to the hospital in critical condition.

If you have information on this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

