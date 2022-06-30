ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown responds to Draymond Green saying he took Brown’s heart

By Scott Mc Laughlin
 2 days ago

Apparently Draymond Green’s way of celebrating a championship is to talk as much trash as possible and pick fights with anyone he can.

After recently going at former-Celtic-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins in a feud that turned so vulgar that Green actually had to apologize for using a racially-charged word , the Warriors forward is now setting his sights on Boston guard Jaylen Brown.

Green and Brown went at it during the NBA Finals, most notably in Game 2 when the pair got tangled up and fell to the floor after Green fouled Brown on a three-point attempt. Green appeared to grab Brown’s shorts as Brown tried to get up, but was not assessed a technical foul for the incident. He would have been ejected from the game if he had gotten a tech.

Appearing on JJ Redick’s “The Old Man & the Three” podcast , Green referenced that incident and Brown’s postgame comments and said that was when he knew he had taken Brown’s heart.

“When Jaylen Brown went to the media and said I tried to pull his shorts down, I knew I took his heart,” Green said. “I knew I took his heart. Not that I’ll have it next year. I have to regain it next time we play them, but I knew for the rest of the series I had it, because you know you’re standing over me. You have to go to the media saying he was trying to pull my shorts down? Come on, bro, you standing over me. Like, own it.”

Green also referenced another comment by Brown -- when Brown said the Celtics weren’t scared of the Warriors -- as the moment he realized the Celtics were going to be a “baby food” opponent.

“Another thing he said, and I sent it to our team, was he said, ‘We are not afraid of the Golden State Warriors,’” Green began. “I sent it to our team in a group chat and said, ‘We ARE afraid of the Golden State Warriors.’ Because nobody asked you if y’all were afraid of us. Why the f*** are you talking about that? He’s like, ‘We are not afraid of them. We will do this and we’ll do that.’ I knew at that point, like this is baby food, this is over, and we gonna walk on out of here with a championship.”

Brown got wind of Green’s comments and responded on Twitter on Thursday. While acknowledging that Green can say whatever he wants given that his team won the series, Brown also wrote that Green has lost his mind and “could never” take his heart. He also used the corn emoji, which -- at the risk of trying to interpret emoji -- we’re going to guess means “corny.”

