How to Grill the Juiciest-Ever Chicken

It's fun and easy to make your own pickled peppers. Part of the fun is choosing whatever variety of pepper you want: sweet, spicy, or a mix of the two. The easy part? All you need to do is put sliced peppers in a jar, pour a vinegar mixture over them, cover, and refrigerate. By layering the pepper slices into the jar first and then pouring the hot pickling brine over top, you use only enough liquid to submerge the slices and end up with a jar packed to the brim with delicious pickled peppers. Boiling the vinegar mixture not only dissolves the sugar, the heat slightly softens the peppers, mellows their burn and jumpstarts the pickling process. Use these crisp-tender and acidic peppers to add flavor to Roasted Sheet Pan Broccoli with Pickled Pepper Vinaigrette, and pile them onto sandwiches, tacos, or anywhere you want a bit of sweet piquancy and crunch. Don't throw away the pepper-infused vinegar left in the jar. Use it to amp up salad dressings, cocktails, potato salad or drizzle it over braised greens. With endless options, this recipe is the perfect excuse to hit the farmers' market and explore new varieties of colorful peppers.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO