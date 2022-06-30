Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled, 2-Year-Old Noe Elias Dominguez Found Safe

UPDATE: Both Father and Son were located safe in Hernando County without incident.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was been issued for Noe Elias Dominguez , a white-hispanic male, 2 years old, 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 5500 block of Mercado Drive in Port Richey, Florida.

He was last seen wearing a diaper.

The child may be in the company of Noe Christian Dominguez, a white-Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing black shorts and possibly no shirt or shoes.

Noe Christian may have the name “Dominguez” tattooed on his arm and a tattoo of “Noe” and a fish on his hand.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement