ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Richey, FL

Florida Missing Child Alert Canceled, 2-Year-Old Noe Elias Dominguez Found Safe

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1efLiG_0gR6MLyQ00

UPDATE: Both Father and Son were located safe in Hernando County without incident.

A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert was been issued for Noe Elias Dominguez , a white-hispanic male, 2 years old, 3 feet tall, 35 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, last seen in the area of the 5500 block of Mercado Drive in Port Richey, Florida.

He was last seen wearing a diaper.

The child may be in the company of Noe Christian Dominguez, a white-Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes, who was last seen wearing black shorts and possibly no shirt or shoes.

Noe Christian may have the name “Dominguez” tattooed on his arm and a tattoo of “Noe” and a fish on his hand.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
focushillsboro.com

Fort Myers 6-year-old Girl Found By Police In Hillsborough County

As per the Fort Myers Police Department, a 6-year-old Fort Myers girl has already been found safe in Hillsborough County. Six-year-old Dayenna Johnson is the subject of an Amber Alert in Florida. For the past two weeks, Dayenna has been missing. The Travelodge on US-41 near Page Field is where police believe she was last seen. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for a missing child on Saturday.
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Port Richey, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Hernando County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Port Richey, FL
County
Hernando County, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Arrested In Valrico Shooting Homicide

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a shooting homicide investigation in a Valrico neighborhood. On Sunday, July 3, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., HCSO received a phone call reporting a shooting at a home in the 2600 block of Freeland
VALRICO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elias#Noe Christian Dominguez#White Hispanic#National Headlines#The Free Press
WFLA

Florida police officer charged with DUI in patrol car

APOPKA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Apopka police officer was reportedly charged with DUI after he was pulled over in a marked patrol vehicle in Eustis on his way to work Monday. WFTV reported Oscar Mayorga was pulled over by Eustis police officers after they saw him driving recklessly. When he was pulled over, police saw Mayorga had an open beer can in the car’s center cupholder.
APOPKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsRadio WFLA

Two Dead in Pasco County House Fire; One in Polk County

Two people, including a child, are dead after a fire in Pasco County. It happened early Monday at the Park at Ashley Place apartment complex in New Port Richey. Firefighters pulled the child and a man from a second-floor unit, and they were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead. Also, a firefighter suffered minor burns. There's no word on a cause, and the victims have not been identified.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa grandmother accused of driving drunk, killing baby wants lighter sentence behind bars

TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa grandmother accused of driving drunk and killing her 10-month-old grandchild has been out on bond since last March. Helen Mention, 52, passed on a plea deal offered by Prosecutor Christine Brown in a virtual court hearing Tuesday. Brown said the deal included 15 years in prison followed by two years of community control and three years of drug offenders probation.
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Polk County RV park owner told transgender woman to dress like a man to ‘avoid trouble’, feds say

“No one should have to change how they express their gender identity to maintain their housing,” said Demetria L. McCain, HUD’s Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity. “Setting restrictions like these is not only unacceptable, it is illegal. This charge demonstrates HUD’s commitment to enforcing the Fair Housing Act and ensuring housing providers meet their fair housing obligations.”
POLK COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy