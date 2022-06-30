ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The XIII remake is getting a remake

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

More than a year after the last update, Microids is trying again with a whole new developer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYOHh_0gR6Li7E00
(Image credit: Microids)

The cel-shaded shooter XIII (opens in new tab) wasn't a hit when it was released in 2003, but it did manage to amass something of a cult following (and it was very good, a position I will stand by unto my death) and so there was some low-key but legitimate excitement when Microids announced in 2019 that it was getting a remake. Then the remake arrived, and it was, to use the professional term, staggeringly craptastic. It was such a mess that Microids and developer PlayMagic issued an official apology (opens in new tab).

By all appearances that was the end of it, but a year-and-a-half after that disastrous launch, Microids is trying again, with a whole new studio at the wheel.

"To achieve the quality standards and offer an optimal gaming experience, Microids decided to entrust the development of XIII Remake to the French studio Tower Five (Lornsword: Winter Chronicle)," the publisher announced on Steam (opens in new tab). "Hard at work for more than a year on a major update. This update will be released on September 13th.

"On that date, owners of the game will receive a free update and enjoy the game as intended. The development studio reworked the entire game from the Art Direction to the AI and added numerous technical improvements."

These are the broad strokes:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uBd9_0gR6Li7E00
(Image credit: Microids)

The "refined art style" is probably what followers are paying closest attention to. XIII is based on a mid-'80s Belgian graphic novel and the original game emulated that visual style to great effect. The remake, for some reason, toned it way down, and ended up completely missing the mark:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l7kto_0gR6Li7E00
(Image credit: Microids)

The reaction to the news of the remade remake is generally positive overall, but there are understandable criticisms too. It's been more than a year since the last update to the XIII remake, leading owners to wonder if it had been abandoned. Others wonder why, if the update has been in the works for more than a year, Microids doesn't have a couple of new screenshots (at the very least) to show off.

The good news for all involved is that it can't possibly get any worse: XIII has a dismal "overwhelmingly negative" user rating, enough to land it in the middle of Steam's 100 worst-rated games, so even if the update is a complete botch, the game sucks slightly more than it did and nobody notices. I'm definitely hoping for a better outcome than that, but sometimes it's good to temper your expectations.

For now, if you'd like to sample the original XIII—now called XIII Classic (opens in new tab)—it's currently on sale in the Steam Summer Sale for $1.50. It does not suck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3msGaE_0gR6Li7E00

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

Microsoft Unveils Special Edition Thor: Love and Thunder Xbox Series X Console

To celebrate the release of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters next week, Microsoft unveiled a special edition Xbox Series X console modeled after Mjölnir. That’s right, it looks like Thor’s hammer and one lucky fan can win it by simply following the official Xbox Twitter account and using the special ‘ThorLoveandThunderXboxSweepstakes’ hashtag.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda Is on Sale for $39

Here’s an excellent deal for fans of classic Nintendo games. Game & Watch: The Legend of Zelda is on sale for $39.97 at both Amazon and Walmart, which is pretty good considering it normally costs $49.99. It’s an adorably pocketable device that functions both as a retro gaming machine and a clock. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Cavill
GAMINGbible

A Classic PS1 Game Is Finally Getting The Remake It Deserves

Life is full of unexpected comebacks: Mickey Rourke. Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill'. Mullets. And now, a cult 90's PS1 game is returning from the darkness. As confirmed yesterday during Nintendo's Mini Partner Direct, Namco's 1999 platformer Pac-Man World is being remade for modern platforms, for some reason. People seem happy about it, so who am I to judge?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xiii#Video Game#Playmagic#Xiii Remake#French#Ai
ComicBook

Ubisoft Shutting Down Servers For Some of Its Best Games

Ubisoft has announced that on September 1 it's pulling the plug on servers for a variety of games, including some of its best and most popular games to date. Of course, all of these games are "older titles" as Ubisoft puts it, which means the closure of online services for these games is going to be far less impactful compared to if they shut down servers for its more modern releases like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, Roller Champions, or Rider's Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Popular Battle Royale Shut Down As Blizzard Buys Studio

There was a time when the word acquisition was a weekly headline fixture, becoming the gaming industry’s most fashionable power move. Most notably, Activision Blizzard was snapped by Microsoft whilst Bungie joined Sony’s roster as PlayStation sought to expand their first-party multiplayer line up. It’s not just the...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Esports
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Losing Big Free Game From Earlier in the Year

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers are losing a couple of games this year, including one of the most notable free PS Plus games given out to subscribers so far this year. Back before the launch of PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra last month, PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 were only treated to free PS4 and PS5 games every month. And if you're a PlayStation Plus Essential tier subscriber, which is to say, if you haven't upgraded to Extra or Premium, you still get this offer every month and nothing more. To this end, if you were a subscriber back in March chances are you downloaded Shadow Warrior 3 when it was made free through the subscription service. If you did, it's yours to keep. If you didn't, and you only have access to it through the premium tiers of the subscription service, well the bad news is you're about to lose it.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Massive GTA 6 Leak Unveils the 'Development Bible' But is Too Good to Be True

Grand Theft Auto VI has been the most hyped up title to date and the players just cannot wait to learn more about this game. Rockstar Games absolutely smashed it out of the park with GTA V and they will be looking to take it to the next level with the sixth instalment to the series. Through the latest revelation we have learned that a gigantic leak has just surfaced for the game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Skull and Bones Release Date Reportedly Leaks

Ubisoft fans may be setting sail later this year as the release date for Skull and Bones suggests the game is coming relatively soon. Skull and Bones has had a rocky development, largely starting off as a spin-off of Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag's beloved pirate mechanics before evolving into something much larger. It was announced in 2017, but has slowly lost its presence over time. Ubisoft has tried to remind fans that it is still coming, but various reports about its development and the amount of time it has taken for it to release has caused some to be concerned about the game. Over the years, there has even been concern that the game would be outright canceled, but it seems like that won't be happening.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Fresh Silent Hill Leak Shows Teaser Trailer, Looks Pretty Convincing

It’s the gaming industry’s worst kept secret at this point, but it looks like yet another leak is pointing toward developer Konami making a new Silent Hill game. A teaser trailer for an upcoming game set in the foggiest town in the world has appeared online and it’s got fans’ tongues wagging, as the HD video clip seems to hint that an announcement may be imminent.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles

The recent Steam Next Fest reminded us that there are a lot of great games on PC that you may not find on consoles anytime soon, so we’re giving these games a highlight during this month’s version of our Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles for the month of July. Here […] The post Top 10 upcoming PC games exclusives not coming to consoles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Popular Ubisoft Game Free to Keep But Time Is Running Out to Claim It

A popular Ubisoft game is free to keep, but time is running out to claim it. More specifically, the game can only be redeemed for free by July 1, and it's through Prime Gaming, which means it requires an Amazon Prime subscription. Because the deal is through Prime Gaming, it's limited to a PC code. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but not for free as Prime Gaming only deals with PC codes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Report Warns Fans of What's Coming

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 report has good news about the upcoming PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X, but some bad news for the future of the series. According to a new report from a reliable source, Infinity Ward has developed a "planning-to-crunch policy" during the development of this year's Call of Duty. As a result, the game is shaping up quite well, but the team is being burned out in the process.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

9K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy