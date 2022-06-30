ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonough, GA

Some medical debt is being removed from US credit reports

By TOM MURPHY
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpRiG_0gR6Lcos00
Medical Debt-Credit Reports Brooke Davis, photographed Thursday, June 30, 2022 in McDonough, Ga., has been struggling with medical debt. Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid medical debt on the reports that banks, potential landlords and others use to judge creditworthiness. The companies also will start giving people a year to resolve delinquent medical debt that has been sent to collections before reporting it — up from six months previously. (AP Photo/Ben Gray) (Ben Gray)

Help is coming for many people with medical debt on their credit reports.

Starting Friday, the three major U.S. credit reporting companies will stop counting paid medical debt on the reports that banks, potential landlords and others use to judge creditworthiness. The companies also will start giving people a year to resolve delinquent medical debt that has been sent to collections before reporting it — up from six months previously.

Next year, the companies also will stop counting unpaid medical debt under at least $500.

The companies say these moves will wipe out nearly 70% of the medical debt listed on consumer credit reports.

Patient advocates call that a huge advance. But they question whether medical debt should be on credit reports at all, given that many see it as a poor indicator of whether someone is trustworthy for a loan or rent.

“These aren’t people who bought shoes they couldn’t afford,” said Amanda Dunker, of the nonprofit Community Service Society of New York. “They went to a doctor because they were sick or needed help with an injury.”

Brooke Davis had about $1,300 in medical debt from a breast cancer scare that lingered for years on her credit report.

The 48-year-old McDonough, Georgia, resident said that made it difficult to rent an apartment, and she needed a co-signer for a car loan.

“You can’t get anything, you can’t even get a credit card if you have bad credit,” she said.

The non-profit RIP Medical Debt relieved Davis’s debt last fall. But more health problems and the loss of a job have pushed Davis back into debt. She’s currently stuck with a swollen knee for which she can’t see her doctor.

“I don’t have the money to really go for my knee right now, so I’ve just been suffering with it,” she said.

The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has said its research shows mortgages and credit cards are better predictors than medical bills of whether someone will repay a debt.

The agency, which monitors banks, lenders and other financial institutions, has noted that people often don’t have time to shop for the best price when they seek care and may have little control over the progress of a serious illness.

Medical billing errors can wind up on credit reports. And patients are sometimes unsure about what they owe or whether an insurer will eventually pay it.

The agency said earlier this year it estimates that 58% of the debt in collections and on credit records is from medical bills, and past-due medical debt is more prevalent among Black and Hispanic people.

The bureau is trying to determine whether unpaid medical bills should be included on credit reports.

John McNamara, an assistant director with the bureau, declined to estimate when the agency might make a decision. It could propose a rule, after hearing from all sides on the issue, that would end the practice.

Credit reporting companies also are considering whether medical debt should remain on the reports, said Justin Hakes, a vice president with the Consumer Data Industry Association.

The three national credit reporting agencies — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — announced the medical debt changes in March, after the bureau said it would hold those companies accountable for the accuracy of their reports.

Patient advocates said those changes will help a lot of people.

The wait in reporting delinquent debt will give patients time to figure out how to resolve a bill, noted Chi Chi Wu, an attorney with the National Consumer Law Center.

“It gives more breathing room to deal with the insurance company or your provider,” Wu said. “Everybody has a story about that.”

Much of the medical debt that landed on Melina Oien’s credit report several years ago was for bills that were under $500. The Tacoma, Washington, resident said she was living in an expensive place, Hawaii, where her former husband was stationed for the military. They were getting care for a daughter who had health issues that included a rare condition that affected her metabolism.

“We would zero out our checking account with living expenses every month,” she said. “When you are counting out $5 for gas until the next payday, how do you pay a $30 bill?”

A severance package from the military eventually helped them pay their medical debt a few years ago. Oien said her credit score jumped about 70 points just from that.

But before that happened, they had to deal with higher interest rates on any loans they took out, and they could only get a mortgage after her sister gave them money to pay down some debt.

“It was embarrassing, it was very stressful,” said Oien, who now works as a patient advocate.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/thpmurphy

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
Local
Georgia Health
State
Washington State
Local
Georgia Business
Mcdonough, GA
Business
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Hawaii State
Daily Mail

Ron DeSantis' campaign slams White House for 'continuing to lie' after Karine Jean-Pierre called Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill 'discrimination' and threatened a flurry of lawsuits against the state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Millions of Credit Scores May Get an Automatic Boost Starting Today

Starting Friday, the three largest credit bureaus are overhauling how medical debt affects your credit. Equifax, Experian and TransUnion are automatically removing a significant portion of medical debt that plagues the credit reports of tens of millions of Americans. The credit bureaus first announced the reform in March amid regulatory pressure from the federal government’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The initial round of changes are in effect as of Friday, with more changes slated for next year.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Credit Bureau#Consumer Credit#Credit Reporting#Credit Score
The Penny Hoarder

Thousands of Borrowers Qualify for Automatic Student Loan Relief — Are You One?

More than a million student loan borrowers are entitled to automatic relief thanks to recent court settlements and rule changes from the U.S. Department of Education. Several groups of student loan borrowers will receive automatic aid unless they choose to opt out. The groups include some current and former service members, borrowers with qualifying permanent disabilities that prevent them from working and attendees of the defunct ITT Tech who inadvertently took out “misleading” loans that the for-profit college chain allegedly disguised as grant money.
EDUCATION
CBS Miami

Donations to pay for abortions surge

TAMPA — When the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade last Friday, dismantling its nearly 50-year precedent protecting the right to an abortion, Marin Fehl was furious.The 20-year-old college student from Hillsborough County had seen the leaked draft decision the month before. She knew what was coming, but the finality of the court's ruling and its implications for reproductive rights hit like a rocket to the gut."I was extremely enraged. I still feel a huge amount of anger," Fehl said. "But I also felt a desire to act."That afternoon, Fehl took to Instagram and announced a bake sale....
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Consolidating debt is the No. 1 reason people with high credit scores take out personal loans — here’s the average amount of debt they consolidate

Personal loans provide a flexible way for people to borrow money to pay for a variety of expenses or consolidate multiple debt balances. Debt consolidation works best when you can turn your multiple debt payments from multiple lenders into just one monthly payment with a lower interest rate. This helps you get more organized and potentially get out of debt a little faster.
CREDITS & LOANS
Investopedia

History of Home Equity Loans

Home equity loans have been around for nearly a century, offering borrowers a way to cover major expenses such as home repairs, medical bills, and debt consolidation. Despite their long history, however, the popularity of these loans has waxed and waned over the past several decades. They’ve also evolved over the years to meet the needs of consumers looking for more flexible ways to borrow against their home.
CREDITS & LOANS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
67K+
Followers
118K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy