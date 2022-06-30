ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Tracking weekend showers and storms

By Chance Gotsch
Cover picture for the articleToday: Temperatures will continue to climb back into the lower 90's this afternoon with winds returning out of the southwest at 10 mph. Skies remain mostly clear. Tonight: Temperatures...

