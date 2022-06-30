ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birthday Wish with a Fateful Twist Delivers Sound of New Music to Historic Downtown Acworth Church

By Larry Felton Johnson
Cover picture for the articleThe last time Donna McPherson’s hymnal-leading hands touched a fresh set of 88 piano keys at Park Street Baptist Church was during a calendar year that ended in those same double digits. It was 1988. She was then 17-years-old. Friday, however, McPherson turned 51. But as her birthday...

american-rails.com

Georgia Scenic Train Rides

Once containing more rail lines than any other southeastern state, Georgia's history with the iron horse is both rich and diverse. It was served by several famous names (Southern Railway, Louisville & Nashville/Nashville, Chattanooga & St. Louis, Central of Georgia, Atlantic Coast Line, and the Seaboard Air Line) and which connected many important cities.
GEORGIA STATE
