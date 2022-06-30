Minot offering residents free dumping at city landfill July 11-16
MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — If you have a lot of accumulated trash to toss, Minot is offering you a way to dispose of it for free.
From July 11 to 16, Minot residents can take their refuse to the city dump at no charge. Residents need to provide a current water bill as proof they are a city sanitation customer.
The landfill is open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday during the summer
months. Just gather all your unwanted items and trash, show your city water bill and unload your refuse for free during the six-day period.
Residents can also drop off household hazardous waste at the landfill during the summer.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.
Comments / 0