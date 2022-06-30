There Are A LOT Of Weird Cereal Products On The Market — I Taste-Tested The 13 Absolute Weirdest

TASTED LIKE: It's definitely better with milk than it is dry, but there's a chalkiness that I didn't love, though if I were a kid I'd probably love it. I did enjoy the crunch — these things don't get soggy fast, and I appreciate that they tried to keep the same colorful sprinkle design that the brownies have, but these look less like a cosmic starry night sky and more like someone didn't pick up their dog's droppings on a hot summer day, which is unfortunate.

FLAVOR PERCENTAGES: 98% any chocolate cereal, 2% Cosmic Brownies

OVERALL RATING ON A SCALE OF 1–10: 5