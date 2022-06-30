ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frida Kahlo's great niece speaks on Broad Art Museum exhibition

By Yasmeen Ludy
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WMKew_0gR6K7lv00

Even after her death, Frida Kahlo is viewed as a legend and icon. In the latest exhibition at the Eli and Edyth Broad Art Museum, people can get a deeper look into who she was.

Kahlo’s great-niece, Cristina Kahlo, is a photographer who spent years trying to get access to her great aunt's medical files, which have never been displayed before until now.

“This exhibition is called Kahlo Without Borders. And the idea of this exhibition is to show Frida Kahlo as a real person,” said Cristina. “It's an homage to the doctors that attended her during the surgeries and hospitalizations, and the people who take care of Frida at the hospital.”

Kahlo spent a lot of time in the hospital and had to undergo many surgeries, she used art to depict her health and her pain.

“In the exhibition also we can see that the pain was real,” Cristina said.

With the help of photos and the medical records Cristina took pictures of, people can see another perspective of Kahlo.

“We have photographs of Frida at the hospital, so that the people who visit the exhibition can see that even in difficult moments as when she was in convalescence in the hospital, she was always painting and working and being creative,” Cristina said.

The exhibit tells a deeper story of Kahlo using photographs of people she loved and the doctors who cared for her and even handwritten letters.

If you’re interested in seeing an in-depth look into Frida Kahlo’s life, the exhibition will be up until Aug. 7.

