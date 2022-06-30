ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver PrideFest breaks attendance record, raises $1M+

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
 2 days ago
DENVER — More than half a million people are estimated to have attended Denver PrideFest, setting a new attendance record.

Organizers estimated more than 535,000 people attended the two-day festival, which was the first fully in-person pride event since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

An estimated 125,000 people attended the Coors Light Denver Pride Parade , and 12,000 people marched in 250 contingents in the parade.

MORE | PHOTOS: 2022 Coors Light Denver Pride Parade

Denver PrideFest already draws big crowds as the third largest pride festival in the nation.

Denver PrideFest celebrations continue Sunday with big parade through the city

The two-day festival raised more than $1 million. The money goes to support programs offered by the event’s organizer, The Center on Colfax. The organization is the largest LGBTQ+ center in the Rocky Mountain Region, serving more than 50,000 people annually with programs for LGBTQ+ youth, seniors, Colorado’s transgender community, and training and legal programs.

