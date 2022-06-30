Convicted ex-Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry begins appeal
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska has begun the process of filing an appeal, one day after he was sentenced to two years of probation for lying to FBI agents about an illegal campaign contribution from a Nigerian billionaire.
Fortenberry, a Republican, made clear after he was found guilty in March that he intended to challenge his federal conviction.Mike Flood elected as U.S. Representative for Nebraska’s District 1
His new attorney, Glen E. Summers, says in a statement that the federal law used to convict Fortenberry is “far too susceptible to abuse.”
Fortenberry was charged federally after two meetings with FBI agents where he denied knowing that a $30,000 campaign contribution had come to him from a foreign national, which is illegal.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0