ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Ciara Teases Her Latest Single ‘Jump’ In A Custom 4’s Bodysuit By Cierra Boyd

By Marsha Badger
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcfgL_0gR6JctI00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lOJJ2_0gR6JctI00

Source: Eric McCandless / Getty


Ciara knows a thing or two about creating summer anthems. Her hit single Level Up took over in 2018, and now she’s getting ready to hit us with some new heat.

In preparation for her latest single, Jump , the singer took to Instagram in a Michael Jordan-inspired custom 4’s bodysuit designed by Cierra Boyd.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Boyd, a fashion engineer and sustainable junkie, is known for making unique, custom pieces to the stars. What better way for Ciara to celebrate her first single than in a custom 4’s bodysuit?

Ciara has been a musical hit maker since she stepped on the scene in 2002. Now, in partnership with her label Beauty Marks Entertainment, the singer has signed a new deal with Republic and Uptown Records.

“I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment,” Ciara says in a press statement via Billboard . “[Republic co-president] Wendy [Goldstein] and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career. I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists.”

You can stream the new single, Jump , July 8.

DON’T MISS…

Revamp Your Summer Wardrobe With Looks From The LITA By Ciara Summer Collection

Russell Wilson Surprises Wife Ciara With Flowers While Sending A Message To The Haters

Ciara Takes On The amfAR Gala In Cannes In A Hot Pink Dundas Dress

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Ciara Shares a Preview of Her New Summer Anthem, "Jump"

Ciara is getting ready to release new music. The singer announced her upcoming single, “Jump,” after signing a new deal with Republic Records and Uptown Records, in partnership with her own company, Beauty Marks Entertainment. “New music, new chapter, new partnership,” she captioned an Instagram post. “My label...
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Eve Twins With Baby Son Wilde Wolf, 4 Months, In Adorable Animal-Print Outfits: Photo

Looks like Eve is a super stylish mom! In an adorable photo posted to her Instagram account on June 18, the rapper snuggled with her four month year old baby named Wilde Wolf. The newborn and his mama both sported cool white sunglasses, while Eve rocked a leopard print hat. Meanwhile, her baby boy matched her animal print style by sporting an adorable tiger onesie. Eve also chose to wear a minimalistic white blouse that she left unbuttoned to show a ruched shirt underneath. “ready for the #sun #Wildethang” she humorously captioned, followed by a plethora of fitting emojis.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Drake Names Tristan Thompson His Best Man As He Weds 23 Brides In “Falling Back” Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Drake has finally “settled down” and “tied the knot,” but, not in the traditional sense. The Toronto-bred musician walked down the aisle to “marry” 23 different women in the music video for his latest single, “Falling Back.” The uptempo song is featured on his surprise album Honestly Nevermind released last Friday (June 17). In the Director X-directed video, the dapper groom is given a pep talk by NBA player and fellow Toronto native Tristan Thompson whose public dating profile adds humor to the fictional nuptials. The two men are real-life friends who have been seen...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Ciara
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
105.5 The Fan

Tupac Shakur Photos Go Viral After People Refuse to Believe They Weren’t Recently Taken

Tupac Shakur photos floating around social media have some people thinking the rapper may still be alive. On Sunday (June 19), Tupac Shakur's name started trending on Twitter. The explosion of tweets about the hip-hop icon presumably came after lots of photos were floating around the internet on the rapper's birthdate, June 16. Many people were in awe over the clarity of the pics. Some people even presumed the photos were never before seen. Others chalked it up to the rapper really being alive.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Lil Kim Ridiculed On Twitter For Plastic Surgery By People Unaware Of Her Nightmare Past

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Kim was one of the many Hip Hop legends who took the stage at the 2022 BET Awards on Sunday night (June 26) to honor Bad Boy Records founder Diddy. The 52-year-old mogul was this year’s recipient of the BET Lifetime Achievement Award and treated to a career-spanning tribute that included performances from Faith Evans, Shyne and Jodeci.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Lori Harvey Says Parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey Need to Write Her a ‘Playbook Manual’ on Dating After Michael B. Jordan Split

Taking advice from the experts! Lori Harvey opened up about her search for love — and how parents Steve Harvey and Marjorie Elaine Harvey have inspired her dating approach. "They're definitely my couple goals. I literally was just talking to my mom on the phone earlier and she was telling me what she got my […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bodysuit#Teases#Cannes#Uptown Republic Records#Wendy Lsb
Black Enterprise

Is That Her Man? Nicole Murphy Seen With New Boo, Two Years After Caught Kissing Lela Rochon’s Man

All eyes are on Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy once again, and this time inquiring minds want to know who the mystery man is she’s boo’d up with. The former model has formed a reputation as a sexy kitten of sorts after she was caught kissing director Antoine Fuqua on several occasions, which was problematic since he has been married to actress Lela Rochon for the past 23 years.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Jeannie Mai Reveals Her and Jeezy’s 5-Month-Old Daughter for First Time in Family Montage Video

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child together in January, the couple have finally given fans a look at their 5-month-old daughter Monaco. In a video uploaded to her YouTube account Hello Hunnay, Mai offered many glimpses of Monaco. “[This] might be the most exciting episode I’ve ever had here on Hello Hunnay. It’s time to share the most amazing, exciting, newest member of the Hello Hunnay family," she opened the video above. "You’re going to meet someone very, very special in my life. Somebody new, somebody shiny, somebody who smells so good, like, five months old good."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Talking With Tami

Party Pics: Keith Sweat & Lisa Wu’s Son Justin Showcases New Film

I had such a lovely time at Justin Sweat’s viewing party for his new film, “The Stepmother” that’s streaming now on Tubi! If you’re not familiar with who Justin is, he is the son of R&B Crooner Keith Sweat and my dear friend Lisa Wu, who you guys affectionally loved from the hit realty show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 1 & 2.
MOVIES
Pitchfork

Listen to Beyoncé’s New Song “Break My Soul”

As promised, Beyoncé has released the new song “Break My Soul.” The track features a synth line reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic house hit “Show Me Love” and a vocal sample of Big Freedia’s “Explode,” from the 2014 LP Just Be Free: “Release ya anger/Release ya mind/Release ya job/Release the time/Release ya trade/Release ya stress/Release the love/Forget the rest.” Listen to “Break My Soul” below. Read Pitchfork’s track review of “Break My Soul.”
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Cardi B Shows Off Son Wave, 9 Mos., & His Killer Dance Moves On Family Day With Offset: Watch

Cardi B, 29, gave her fans an adorable glimpse of her nine-month-old son Wave, in her latest Instagram post! The rapper cheered on her youngest child as he danced by quickly kicking his feet in the arms of his dad Offset, 30, in a new video she shared to her story. The tot was wearing an all white outfit as he smiled, which in turn, caused his proud father to smile before sweetly kissing him on the cheek.
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Steps Out For Girls’ Night To Broadway Show In Gray & Black Outfits: Photos

Michelle Obama, 58, proved she can pull off casual and fancy looks during her weekend outings in the Big Apple! The former first lady was photographed coming out of The Pierre hotel in a gray vest over a black sleeveless top and gray cropped pants with snakeskin print sneakers on the afternoon of June 11. The next day, she was also spotted in an all black ensemble that included a button-down shirt over a matching top, flowing pants, and platform shoes.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Jhené Aiko Spotted At Whole Foods With Big Sean Looking 'Very Pregnant'

There was a time when Big Sean and Jhené Aiko had called it quits on their romance. But evidently, they managed to work out their issues and have been seemingly going strong over at least the past year. Now, it looks like their relationship is going to be solidified in some capacity for the rest of their lives.
CELEBRITIES
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy